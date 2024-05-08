Watch: Dana White Cracks Up Seeing Terrible Delivery Guy Toss Packages

Ever order something online and pray it arrives in one piece? Well, Dana White, the UFC boss, might have just witnessed the reason behind your anxieties. Imagine this: You're chilling in your car, scrolling through social media, when you see a guy chucking boxes like they're yesterday's news.

And this ain't just any delivery dude, it's a FedEx guy! Hold on, it gets better (or worse, depending on how you see it). This whole scene unfolds right in front of Dana White, and let's just say, he couldn't stop laughing!

Dana White can't contain his laughter as delivery guy throws boxes like hot potatoes

Dana White, never one to shy away from a candid moment, recently turned a routine drive through New York City into an impromptu comedy show. In a video that quickly spiraled into viral fame, he captured a FedEx delivery guy who treated packages less like precious cargo and more like basketballs.

Championship Rounds aptly captioned the Twitter post: "Dana White caught this delivery driver lacking (crying emoji)."

From his luxury car, White filmed the scene unfolding on the busy street. Each box that the delivery man flung into the truck seemed to spark an equal measure of disbelief and humor in White. His running commentary? Priceless.

"FedEx. We'll get your sh*t there, but we'll f**k it up," he quipped as he watched the boxes fly.

The laughter didn't stop there. As the driver continued his cavalier handling, Dana couldn’t help but chuckle more, clearly amused by the disregard for the package's contents.

"My boy don't give a f**k," White concluded, laughter lacing his voice. This casual remark summed up the whole scene—a mixture of amusement and a dash of dismay.

Through Dana's lens, viewers got a front-row seat to a spectacle that was both hilarious and a bit concerning.

How often do our parcels undergo such a tumultuous journey before they reach us? Next time a package lands on your doorstep, perhaps you'll wonder about its own wild ride. What do you think—will you look at your deliveries the same way again?

Movsar Evloev claps back at Dana White

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev has responded to Dana White's harsh critique of his UFC 297 fight against 'Almighty' Allen. White had described the match as the "least fun fight ever," a sentiment that didn't sit well with Evloev.

In a revealing interview on the Badaev Podcast, Evloev suggested that White might not have given the fight his full attention. "Dana said for some reason, I don’t know maybe he wanted to stimulate me," Evloev remarked.

He further shared an insider's observation from Dan Lambert, "Movsar, I was sitting next to Dana White during your fight and he was watching American Football." Evloev emphasized that his goal in the UFC isn't to entertain White but to capture a title.

While Dana White might not have been thrilled with Movsar Evloev's performance at UFC 297, it seems there could be more to the story than meets the eye.

