Sivakarthikeyan to make special cameo appearance in Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time, also referred to as GOAT, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The film has already generated massive buzz after its several posters and the foot-tapping track titled Whistle Podu were released.

In a recent update, reports suggest that the makers have planned a double delight for fans, as Sivakarthikeyan will feature in a special role alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Sivakarthikeyan to play a cameo role in Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT

According to strong buzz, Sivakarthikeyan will be doing a special cameo role in the climax sequence of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. It has also been reported that Sivakarthikeyan is currently in Chennai with the GOAT team, where the shoot schedule has commenced to film his portion.

However, no official confirmation has been announced from the side of the makers or actors about seeing Thalapathy Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan share the screen together.

More about GOAT

Previously, the GOAT team was in Russia with Thalapathy Vijay, filming some high-octane chase and action sequences that were put on hold as Vijay returned to Chennai to vote in the General Election 2024. Venkat Prabhu co-wrote and directed the science fiction action film, which will feature Vijay in two roles.

The supporting cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and many others. The project is being funded by Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh under AGS Entertainment.

Siddhartha Nuni handled the camera work, while Venkat Raajen conducted the editing. The Greatest of All Time will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 5, 2024.

See poster of GOAT

Workfront of Thalapathy Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan

Apart from GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will feature in a tentatively titled project Thalapathy 69, which is also rumored to mark his final farewell from the entertainment industry. According to reports, the project will be been helmed by H. Vinoth, but no official confirmation has been given about the director yet. However, the makers of Thalapathy 69 may plan to make the announcement on the grand occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday on June 22, 2024.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is currently gearing up for his high-octane release titled Amaran, which is a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan's life. Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, and many other actors in key roles. Rajkumar Periasamy directs the film, which also includes music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is producing Amaran through Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Sony Pictures Films India. According to sources, the makers intend to premiere the action thriller on September 27, 2024. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the makers.

Apart from that, Sivakarthikeyan has also joined forces with renowned director AR Murugadoss for the tentatively titled project SK23, which is touted to be an action drama featuring Rukmini Vasanth opposite him. The music for this film has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

