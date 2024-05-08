What Is the Longest NHL Playoff and Overtime Game? Find out

There are no shootouts in playoff hockey. If an NHL postseason game is deadlocked after regulation, it proceeds to overtime, where the next team to score wins. This system has produced wild, drama-filled games that may go into several extra sessions, which is part of what makes playoff hockey so great.

The most recent matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs went to overtime twice in the last three games of their seven-game series. After Toronto won Game 5 in overtime, David Pastrnak scored the series-clinching goal a little under two minutes into Game 7.

There have been over 7 OT games in the playoffs, but let’s look at the top 5 longest NHL Playoff and overtime games.

5. Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks - 140 minutes, 48 seconds (5 OTs) - April 24, 2003

While the game between the Stars and Ducks went into five overtimes, Petr Sykora needed only 48 seconds in the fifth extra frame to conclude it and give the Ducks a Game 1 victory. Sergei Zubov (63:51) and Derian Hatcher (62:02) of the Stars broke the mark for most ice time in a game, established by Dan McGillis in 2000.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning: 150 minutes, 27 seconds (5 OTs) - Aug. 11, 2020

Joonas Korpisalo did everything he could to give the Blue Jackets a win to begin their 2020 playoff series against the Lightning, but Brayden Point beat him in the sixth overtime to send Tampa to Game 1. Korpisalo's 85 saves established a new NHL single-game record, Seth Jones' 65:06 on-ice time surpassed Zubov's previous mark, and the Lightning's 88 shots on goal set a record.

3. Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: 152 minutes, 1 second (5 OTs) - May 4, 2000

The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins have played the longest games in contemporary NHL history. The two Pennsylvania rivals went into five overtimes when Keith Primeau blasted a shot past Pittsburgh goaltender Ron Tugnutt.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: 164 minutes, 46 seconds (6 OTs) - April 3, 1933

In the 1933 Stanley Cup semifinal, Boston's Tiny Thompson and Toronto's Lorne Chabot faced off in goal. The game went into six extra periods when Ken Doraty scored on Thompson to win it.

1. Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Maroons: 176 minutes, 3 seconds (6 OTs) - March 24, 1936

The longest game in NHL history is still the struggle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maroons. Chabot, the same goalkeeper for the Maple Leafs in 1933, was in net for Montreal, while Detroit had Normie Smith. Neither goalkeeper surrendered a single goal until rookie forward Modere "Mud" Bruneteau stunned Chabot in the sixth overtime.

