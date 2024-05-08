Isha Malviya has been basking in success ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Most recently, she appeared alongside Parth Samthaan in the music video Jiya Laage Na. While she is already busy in her professional life, her personal life is also creating headlines. Lately, there have been several rumors about her dating Elvish Yadav. But, in a recent interview, Isha refuted all such gossip.

She also spoke about the viral romantic video that sparked rumors about them dating. So, let us dive into the details and know Isha Malviya's take on the above-mentioned aspect.

Isha Malviya addresses dating rumors with Elvish Yadav

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Isha Malviya was asked about the equation she shares with Elvish Yadav and whether she has been dating the YouTuber. Talking about their romantic video, which the two posted on their respective social media handle, the Udaariyaan actress said, "Yeh isiliye tha ki mera song aaya tha Ve Paagla aur main usko promote kar rahi thi. Usme kya hai. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Elvish ko main jaanti thi but hum kabhi mile nahi the. Then, I met him and humne reel banaya, collaboration mein post kiya, thats' all."

"(That was because my song Ve Paagla was released, and I was promoting it. What's the matter with that? There is nothing like that. I knew Elvish before, but we had never met. Then I met him, and we made a reel and posted it in collaboration)."

Hence, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant dismissed any romantic involvement between her and Elvish Yadav. Most recently, Isha Malviya broke up with Samarth Jurel after exiting the reality show. In an exclusive interview with us, the latter confirmed parting ways with the actress.

Isha Malviya and Elvish Yadav's romantic reel

Earlier, in March this year, Elvish shared a video on his Instagram handle. The clip has Isha Malviya alongside him, and both can be seen walking at the beach. Their closeness in the reel made many wonder if something was going on between them. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner captioned the adorable video, "वक़्त के बदलने से दिल कहाँ बदलते हैं आप से मोहब्बत थी आप से मोहब्बत है (How do hearts change with the change of time? I was in love with you. I am in love with you)."

Have a look at the video here:

While Isha Malviya shot to popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 17, Elvish Yadav created headlines by winning the second OTT version of the controversial reality show.

Isha Malviya's previous relationships

Before having a romantic relationship with Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya dated Abhishek Kumar. The two even had a YouTube channel but parted ways and entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as ex-flames. On the show, they made serious allegations against each other. While Abhishek alleged that the actress used beauty injections, Isha underlined his aggressive behavior, thereby making their relationship toxic.

Later, Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as Isha Malviya's boyfriend. Initially, the Udaariyaan actress denied him being her boyfriend but later accepted the fact. However, their breakup left their fans shocked. Samarth told Pinkvilla, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up, hogaya hai (We have broken up)."

For the unversed, Samarth and Isha met on the sets of Udaariyaan and fell for each other. However, they kept their relationship under wraps before Big Boss 17 happened.

