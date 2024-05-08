Tom Brady Sports USD 300K Audemars Piguet at Netflix His Roast

Tom Brady was the man of the hour at the highly-anticipated Netflix Roast of Tom Brady, but his show-stopping timepiece arguably stole the spotlight. The seven-time Super Bowl champion arrived at the event sporting a truly unique Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon watch, custom-made to honor his unprecedented career accolades.

The one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet worn by Tom Brady

This one-of-a-kind creation from the celebrated Swiss watchmaker features an 18K rose gold case adorned with a baguette diamond bezel. The salmon-colored dial is equally eye-catching, with Brady's name "Tom VII Brady" spelled out in diamonds and sapphires, the Roman numeral VII paying tribute to his seven championship rings.

Valued at a cool $300,000, this bespoke Royal Oak Tourbillon is a fitting accessory for an athlete of Brady's stature and accomplishments. As the NFL's greatest quarterback of all time, his dazzling timepiece is a statement piece befitting of sporting royalty.

Tom Brady owns watches from top-tier brands

This custom AP is the latest addition to Brady's already enviable collection of rare and exclusive luxury watches. The former Patriots star has been spotted wearing prestigious pieces from elite brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, and IWC.

From diamond-adorned Daytona chronographs to intricate Tourbillon skeletons, Brady's wrist often sports complicated Haute Horlogerie creations valued well into the six-figure range. His discerning taste in timepieces has earned him a reputation as a true connoisseur in watch-collecting circles.

Tom Brady’s passion for luxury timepieces

Collecting watches has become Brady's latest obsession. The seven-time Super Bowl champ, named an IWC ambassador in 2019, owns at least 20 of the brand's pieces, starting with a 2002 GST Automatic Alarm.

But his collection now spans the horological pantheon - vintage Rolex Daytonas, six-figure Richard Milles, and ultra-rare Patek Phillipes, as said before. With a discerning eye, Brady is curating a world-class array of exceptional timepieces.

With that, Tom Brady continues to cement his status as a modern Renaissance man, not just on the gridiron but also in the world of luxury timepieces.

While his former teammates and celebrity pals took turns roasting the legendary signal-caller, Brady's envy-inducing wrist candy had the audience doing double takes. While nothing can top his actual Super Bowl victories, this $300,000 masterpiece was the perfect commemorative keepsake for the NFL's incomparable GOAT.

