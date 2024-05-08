Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok to be guest on Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Se Ho’s talk show You Quiz on the Block in May; Report

Byeon Woo Seok is currently starring in the ongoing rom-com Lovely Runner. With the drama’s wild success, the actor is basking in the newfound fame. Amid his surging popularity, he is gearing up to make a guest appearance on You Quiz on the Block, a popular talk show hosted by MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

Byeon Woo Seok to debut on Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Se Ho's talk show You Quiz on the Block

According to Korean media coverage on May 8, a production representative of You Quiz on the Block confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will guest on the talk show. His episode is reported to be broadcast in mid-May.

The report further stated that his agency Varo Entertainment also echoed the same saying, “It is true that the actor is preparing to appear on You Quiz on the Block”.

Notably, this will mark his first appearance on the show since his debut in 2016. Viewers can look forward to many revelations about Byeon Woo Seok's acting debut and his modeling career before that. At the same time, excitement builds up to witness his synergy with the MCs and meaningful conversations with the duo.

Meanwhile, most recently, the Lovely Runner actor appeared on the show Jewelry Box hosted by Hong Seok Chan. Through the program, he spilled the beans on many things about his early career, while revealing facing rejections in hundreds of auditions. Prior to this, he starred in a Running Man episode, which is also hosted by Yoo Jae Suk.

More about Byeon Woo Seok in time-slip drama Lovely Runer

Byeon Woo Seok is currently playing the lead role, alongside Kim Hye Yoon in tvN’s ongoing time-slip drama Lovely Runner He is earning much appreciation for his impeccable performance as Ryu Sun Jae, a K-pop idol, and former swimming champion.

According to reports, he even took vocal and swimming lessons for this character, proving his utmost dedication to acting.

More about Byeon Woo Seok's acting career

In 2016, he made his acting debut with a cameo in Dear My Friends. Since then, he has starred in a bunch of K-dramas, exhibiting his meticulous acting skills. Some of his noteworthy appearances include Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and more.

He also had lead roles in two hit films - 20th Century Girl featuring Kim Yoo Jung and Soulmate with Kim Da Mi.

