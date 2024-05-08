Stray Kids’ Hyunjin goes viral at Met Gala 2024 for resembling THIS character from anime Jujutsu Kaisen

Fans of both anime and K-pop were thrilled at the 2024 Met Gala when Hyunjin of Stray Kids made a memorable entrance with his look reminiscent of Itadori Yuji from the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen.

On May 6 (ET), Stray Kids achieved a significant milestone as the first-ever K-pop boy group to grace the green carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. Their historic appearance, following a blue, white, and red theme, showcased the eight boys looking impeccably dapper in suits, a moment that has sparked discussions for days to come.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin channels Itadori Yuji at Met Gala 2024

As tweets went viral, fans couldn't help but notice the striking similarity between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and the anime character Itadori Yuji from the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen. The connection between the two was undeniable, with everyone in agreement about the strong resemblance. Hyunjin's attire, featuring a long navy coat with a thick red neckline, had a striking resemblance to Yuji's school uniform from the anime. The uncanny resemblance even led fans to humorously suggest that the Stray Kids member was cosplaying for the Met Gala.

The uncanny similarity between Hyunjin and Yuji didn't end there. Fans were astonished to learn that both individuals share the same birthday, March 20! This incredible coincidence sparked excitement among many.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, a Japanese manga series penned and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Yuji Itadori, a compassionate teenager, initially joins his school's Occult Club for fun. However, he soon discovers that its members are actual sorcerers capable of manipulating energy between beings for their own purposes.

Upon learning about a cursed talisman - the finger of Sukuna, a demon - and its targeting by other cursed beings, Yuji takes a daring step to protect his friends: he consumes the finger. This action results in him becoming Sukuna's host.

Yet, Yuji's journey takes a surprising turn when he realizes that he has inherited magical abilities and can control these powers independently from Sukuna. Determined to rid himself of Sukuna's influence, Yuji enrolls in the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College with the goal of consuming all of Sukuna's fingers. This process will facilitate a full exorcism, ultimately freeing him from Sukuna's grip.

Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024

Over the years, numerous beloved K-pop stars have captivated the Met Gala spotlight with their distinctive charms, from BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé to NCT's Johnny and 2NE1's CL, among others. However, this marks a historic moment as the first time an entire K-pop group- Stray Kids graced the prestigious red carpet, all adorned in outfits from the same designer, creating history.

