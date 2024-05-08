Trigger warning: The following article contain mentions of sexual harassment.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has already left a commendable impression on the minds of the viewers. Besides having a powerful storyline, the drama has an exceptional casting which includes talented actors Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere among others.

As per the fresh teaser, Adiraj is seen pleading with the judge to give him a chance so that he can free himself of all the false allegations against him. Adiraj has been accused of sexual harassment.

Adiraj’s court hearing

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Adiraj telling the court how his family and his wife, Kavya handled him when he lost almost everything one year ago. He then shares that he is now commencing a new chapter in life by contesting elections of MLA. Adiraj says that he wants to become an honest politician who can help people and bring change in society. He goes to ask for one chance to prove his innocence and get the real culprits arrested.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya Adi court mein apni begunaahi saabit kar payega? (Will Adi be able to prove his innocence in the court?)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of the show, audiences witnessed Adiraj’s lawyer facing an accident at the last moment. Kavya is left with no option but to ask Malini to defend Adi in court. She manages to bring Malini to the court along with Adiraj’s toxicology reports.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Featuring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles, Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon narrates the story of a determined woman IAS officer trying to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives. She tackles various challenges to reach the top. The show has managed to explore the theme of sexism in a subtle yet beautiful way. It has also enlightened the viewers about mental health issues and stereotypes associated with it,

Kavya airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat REACTS to rumors of him quitting Kundali Bhagya; will he exit after Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali?