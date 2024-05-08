Karan Johar on sad version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track: ‘Song for a broken heart’

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most loved romantic dramas in Indian cinema. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, lives in the hearts of the audience to this date. The soundtrack, consisting of romantic melodies and heartbreaking songs, also remains evergreen.

Producer Karan Johar has now opened up about the sad version of the movie’s title track, along with a video of the song used in other films’ scenes.

Karan Johar calls Kal Ho Naa Ho's title track’s sad version ‘immortal’

Today, May 8, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a special video with the heartbreaking song, Kal Ho Naa Ho title track’s sad version, used in the background. In the clip, sad as well as some touching scenes from other films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shershaah, Kalank, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others, were included.

The video is proof that the song is the OG tear-jerker, as it fits perfectly behind those emotional sequences.

In the caption, Karan described the track as "A song in the @dharmamovies repertoire that will always be so personal to me for so many reasons…"

He expressed gratitude to composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and singer Sonu Nigam, saying, “Will always be eternally grateful to Javed saab SEL and Sonu for giving us this immortal melody…”

Karan further stated, “A song that is about hope… love … and loss… As much a song for a broken heart as it is for hopeful romance … The inherent quality of this song to transcend a gamut of emotions makes it the ‘go to’ audio soothing support … Emotions are universal and here are some moments from our movies that hopefully have struck a chord…”

Have a look at Karan’s post!

More about Kal Ho Naa Ho

The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, was released in 2003. The ensemble cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho includes Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, and others. The film is penned by Karan Johar, with dialogue written by Niranjan Iyengar.

