Rookie group EVNNE announces June comeback with third mini-album RIDE or DIE; know details

EVNNE is back! Mark your calendars for June 17 KST because that's when they're making their highly-anticipated comeback with their third mini album, RIDE or DIE. After the success of Un: SEEN, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying musical journey.

About EVNNE’s RIDE or DIE comeback

On May 8, EVNNE took to their social media handles to announce their much-awaited comeback with electrifying fervor. Fans worldwide erupted in excitement as the group unveiled a captivating preview image, igniting anticipation for their return to the music scene. After just five months since their last release on January 22 KST, EVNNE has set the stage for their grand return, slated for June 17 KST.

Take a look at EVNNE’s announcement image for RIDE or DIE here;

The preview image not only disclosed the highly-anticipated comeback date of June 17 but also unveiled the title of their third mini-album, RIDE or DIE. This bold declaration encapsulates EVNNE's unwavering determination and signifies an enhanced musical journey for fans. RIDE or DIE embodies steadfast loyalty and fearlessness, showcasing EVNNE's commitment to overcoming any obstacles while exploring a diverse range of musical styles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As the countdown to June 17 begins, anticipation mounts for the release of RIDE or DIE at 6 PM KST.

More details about EVNNE

EVNNE is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2023. Comprising seven talented members, the group consists of Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Ji Yun Seo, Yoo Seung Eon, Mun Jung Hyun, and Park Jihoo. They made their highly-anticipated debut on September 19, 2023, with the EP Target: Me, featuring the lead single Trouble. EVNNE quickly garnered attention for its distinctive sound and captivating performances.

Advertisement

Watch EVNNE’s debut music video, Trouble, here;

Building on their initial success, EVNNE released their second EP, Un: Seen, on January 22, 2024. The EP's lead single, Ugly, marked a significant milestone for the group as it secured its first music show win on Show Champion on January 31, 2024. With their diverse talents and unwavering dedication, EVNNE continues to rise as a formidable force in the K-pop industry, captivating audiences with their music and charisma.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Who are the actors featuring in BTS' RM's Come back to me MV? Pachinko star Kim Min Ha and more