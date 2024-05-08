SHINee's Taemin announces solo fan club TAEMate; know what it means and more details

SHINee fans, get ready to celebrate! Taemin has just unveiled the official fan club name and logo, marking a special moment for fans worldwide. The fan club, named TAEMate is set to open on the 13th and run until June 2, for his admirers to register themselves as Taemin’s fans.

SHINee’s Taemin fans to be known as TAEMates

On May 8, SHINee's youngest member, Taemin, announced an exciting development for his fans, unveiling the official name and logo for his fan club. At 12 noon, Taemin shared the news that his official fan club would be named TAEMate. The name TAEMate is a clever blend of TAEMIN and MATE, signifying a close friendship between Taemin and his fans. It encapsulates the idea of being Taemin's closest and most supportive friend.

Accompanying the announcement was the release of the fan club's official logo, which prominently displayed the name TAEMate along with details about the fan club recruitment period. Fans were thrilled to learn that recruitment for TAEMate would commence on the 13th of May and extend until June 2. Further information about the recruitment process will be made available through official social networking service (SNS) channels.

Take a look at the announcement post here;

In a statement, Taemin's agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment expressed their anticipation for the special bond that would form between Taemin and his devoted fans, affectionately known as TAEMates. They encouraged fans to look forward to the meaningful interactions and shared experiences that would unfold in the future, as Taemin continues to receive an outpouring of love and support from his loyal TAEMates.

More details about Taemin’s latest activities

SHINee's Taemin often hailed as the Idol's Idol, continues to leave an indelible mark on the K-pop scene with his latest activities. In October 2023, he made a triumphant solo return after his military service with his fourth EP, Guilty, showcasing his versatility and artistry. Following this release, Taemin captivated audiences with his groundbreaking concert, Metamorph, held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon in December.

Watch Taemin’s Guilty music video here;

Notably, he scripted history as the first artist to headline a standalone concert at this prestigious venue, underscoring his immense popularity and influence. Taemin's solo journey took a new turn as his contract with SM Entertainment concluded in March 2024, leading to his signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment for future solo endeavors while remaining active with SHINee under SM Entertainment.

