Sambhavna Seth is a prominent name in the Bhojpuri Film Industry and is also known for her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. The actress is also a popular vlogger and has connected to audiences through her YouTube channel.

Seth took to social media on the third death anniversary of her late father and poured her heart out about missing him. She also mentioned that while she misses her father, she always feels his presence.

Sambhavna Seth on father's death anniversary

Followed by COVID-19, during the lockdown, Sambhavna Seth's father passed away on May 8, 2021. The actress was struggling to find a hospital bed for her father as his health condition worsened. After a long battle, her father passed away leaving Seth shattered.

Remembering him on his third death anniversary, Sambhavna shared a picture with her father and wrote, "Three years without you today, PAPA. Your absence is felt every day. I miss your calls, your praise, your love. Today, I'm heading for the same thing that used to bring you immense joy - seeing me perform. Your love, applause, and blessings always meant the world to me."

Take a look at the post shared by Sambhavna Seth on father's death anniversary:

Sambhavna also added, "As I gear up for the shooting of my next dance number, your absence feels painfully real. Yet, I carry your spirit within me, which fills me with courage and strength. Your presence is always with me, even though you’re not physically here. Your blessings are with me. You’re forever in my heart PAPA."

This year in February, Seth went through the excruciating pain of the loss of another parent as her mother passed away. Seth's husband Avinash informed the fans about the news. She was unwell for a year.

