Travis Kelce To Make Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy’s FX Horror TV Show ‘Grotesquerie’

Travis Kelce is trading in his football pads for a script, taking on his biggest acting challenge yet. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has been cast in a leading role for Ryan Murphy's new FX horror series Grotesquerie, set to premiere this fall.

Travis Kelce joins the elite ensemble for Murphy's latest thriller

The NFL pro will star opposite acclaimed actors Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville in the highly-anticipated psychological thriller. While character details remain under wraps, Kelce confirmed his involvement by sharing a video with Nash-Betts announcing their collaboration.

"Guys, guess who I am working with in 'Grotesquerie'?" Nash-Betts teased before revealing Kelce. "Stepping into new territory with Niecy," the Chiefs standout added.

This marks Kelce's most high-profile acting gig to date, having previously appeared in sketches during his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in March 2023. He also had a cameo role in the Showtime comedy Moonbase 8.

"Kelce has been open about his lofty Hollywood ambitions and has been branching out since signing with CAA last year," sources stated.

From reality TV to the Ryan Murphy’s project

Though best known for his athletic prowess, Kelce is no stranger to the entertainment world. He starred in the 2016 reality dating series Catching Kelce and is slated to host the Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Murphy is renowned for providing major acting opportunities to non-traditional talents like Kelce. Years ago, he helped launch Lady Gaga's acting career by casting her in American Horror Story.

Acting is just one facet of Kelce's growing media footprint. He's an executive producer on the indie film My Dead Friend Zoe and the upcoming Basquiat documentary King Pleasure. He also co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The series debut will surely attract extra eyeballs as it coincides with Kelce's return to the Chiefs, coming off their latest Super Bowl championship. Though his sitcom prospects are heating up, the tight end remains squarely focused on defending that title.

"Details about Grotesquerie are scarce," with FX tight-lipped on plot specifics. But a cryptic teaser featured Nash-Betts' character referencing "a kind of hole that descends into nothingness."

Hinting at psychologically disturbing themes, the eerie quote suggests a dark, mind-bending thrill ride lies ahead for viewers - and Kelce's most immersive acting challenge yet.

