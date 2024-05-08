Lovely Runner has continued to score high ratings with the release of its 10th episode. The series gains more traction from fans with each new episode, as the story consists of unique twists and turns. Meanwhile, Nothing Uncovered’s finale episode has aired, and it has scored all-time high ratings since the premiere of the first episode.

Lovely Runner maintains high ratings with the new episode

On May 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported the data revealed by Nielsen Korea for the episodes that were released yesterday. Among all the K-dramas, Lovely Runner has scored the highest rating with the release of its new episode. The series achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent, maintaining the same rating it recorded for its previous episode.

Despite its episodes releasing Monday–Tuesday rather than on the weekend, when views surge, the K-drama has maintained steady ratings. Meanwhile, Nothing Uncovered has finally come to an end and aired its final episode. The K-drama ended on a high note as it garnered the highest rating out of all since its premiere. The series scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.8 percent.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae and Im Sol, who live completely different lives. Ryu Sun Jae grows up to become a popular celebrity, whereas Im Sol lives every day full of struggles as she lost her legs due to an accident. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated.

In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is allowed to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, every new episode of the series airs on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

