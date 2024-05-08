'You Can't Come In': Source Claims Sam Smith Was Denied Entry at Met Gala 2024 After-party

While everyone was enjoying the grand event that took place on May 6, singer Sam Smith came across an odd incident. The singer couldn't totally enjoy the night following the main event of the Met Gala 2024.

What exactly happened with the Unholy singer during an after-party? Read on and learn.

Sam Smith during an after-party

It was great to see Sam Smith walking on the green carpet of the Met Gala 2024 with his boyfriend, Christian Cowan. The pair had worn a custom and coordinated outfit.

As Cowan also happens to be a fashion designer, Sam and Cowan showed up in suits designed by the latter himself. The unique and sleek design of these suits had one more specialty, as they were held together by a stemmed rose.

The Fire on Fire singer had donned a tulle skirt and a blue tie under a black suit. Similarly, his boyfriend was seen wearing a white suit and trousers of the same color, making it distinctive with a golden tie.

As per an insider who spoke to Page Six, Smith was told, "You’re not on the list; you can’t come in."

The source also stated that the Dancing with a Stranger singer had tried to get in three times; however, the security “gave them a flat-out ‘no’” making them walk away "surprised."

Nevertheless, they showed up at Dua Lipa's party, where Sam and Christian "kept the dance floor smoking hot," another source stated.

Christian Cowan at Met Gala 2024

While the two donned a perfect look as a couple and in accordance with the theme of the Met Gala 2024, which was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and its dress code being The Garden of Time, the fashion designer and the partner of Sam Smith put a spotlight on their outfits and the inspiration behind it.

While talking to co-hosts Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie from Vogue, Cowan stated, “It’s supposed to be about back in time,” adding that it is a reference to “Oscar Wilde — a queer icon.”

He then said, “We’re both queer and British so an English rose, I thought, was perfect."

Talking about the rose, he further stated that earlier during their days together, he had gifted Sam Smith “a metal-plated rose."

