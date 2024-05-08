TWICE’s Alcohol-Free hits 300 million views; becomes group’s 16th music video to achieve feat after TT, Likey and more

TWICE continues to reign over the K-pop industry with their consistent achievements. Followed by TT, Cheer Up, Likey, and more songs, Alcohol-Free becomes the talented girl group’s 16th music video to amass an impressive 300 million views on YouTube. As TWICE sets a new standard of success for their contemporaries, fans can’t help but rejoice in this special moment.

TWICE amasses 16th 300 million music video views with Alcohol-Free

On May 8, TWICE’s Alcohol-Free from their 10th extended play Taste of Love finally racked up a whopping 300 million music video views on YouTube. This feat comes after about 2 years, 10 months, and 29 days since its release on June 9, 2021.

At the same time, Alcohol-Free becomes their 16th music video to amass this impressive view count following TT, Cheer Up, What Is Love?, Likey, Like OOH-AHH, FANCY, YES or YES, Heart Sahker, Feel Special, MORE & MORE, I CAN’T STOP ME, KNOCK KNOCK, Dance The Night Away, The Feels, and SIGNAL.

Find out more about TWICE's hit song Alcohol-Free

Alcohol-Free is the title track of TWICE's 10th mini-album Taste of Love. Released on June 9, 2021, the song's immaculate lyrics brilliantly portray a summer vibe incorporating the group's signature bubblegum pop music style.

Filmed in a beachside setting, the vibrant music video became an instant fan-favorite, thanks to the members’ soulful vocals and refreshing visuals. Aside from the title track, this EP also features six other songs including First Time, Scandal, Conversation, Baby Blue Love, SOS, and the English version of CRY FOR ME.

On this special day, let's rewatch TWICE's Alcohol-Free:

More about TWICE

TWICE is a popular K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015. Composed of nine members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyong, and Tzuyu, the group made their debut with the single Like OOH-AHH.

Over the years, TWICE continued to produce smash-hit music that subsequently contributed to their massive global success. In addition, most of their tracks landed impressive rankings in domestic music charts like Hanteo, MelOn, Circle, and global charts like Billboard.

On February 23, 2024, the group unveiled their 13th Korean extended play titled With YOU-th. This mini-album features a total of six songs including the lead single ONE SPARK, English track I GOT YOU, RUSH, NEW NEW, BLOOM, and YOU GET ME.

