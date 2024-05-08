Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 6: Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

The article contains spoilers for Grandpa and Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime

The last episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again was a really heartwarming one as we saw Shouzou help Ine regain her lost memories. We even got to witness an emotional moment between Ine and her sister who has dementia. In the end, Ine was able to gain back her memories.

The 6th episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again will center around Ine and Shouzou embarking on a journey to Tokyo. This will be their honeymoon as they could not go on one when they were young.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 release date, streaming details, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 is coming out on May 12th, 2024, Sunday. Due to time differences, the episode will be available at different times in other countries. In Japan, the episode will air on AT-X and other channels such as KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and Aomori Broadcasting. International fans can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA depending on where they live.

The 6th episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again will be titled Grandpa and Grandma on Honeymoon. As the name suggests, the episode will center around Ine and Shouzou finally going on their honeymoon as the couple could not go in their youth because of financial problems. The couple, now young again, will journey to Tokyo and explore the city. It will also be filled with some emotional moments Tokyo is the city that Ine had to abandon in her youth due to the war. It will, of course, be another heartfelt and emotional episode and we will probably also see Ine and Shouzou having fun together as they could finally take a vacation.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 recap

The latest episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again mostly focused on Ine, who had lost all her memories and could not believe that she had been married for five decades. She asked her husband Shouzou to make her realize why she fell in love with him and decided to get married. Ine was then shown to be surprised and fascinated with modern appliances and other things such as a rice cooker, curry miz, plastic wrap containers for food, etc. She also realized that Shouzou used to help her with every other household chore but cooking as he was not very good at it.

Shouzou was able to become young again after he overturned the hourglass in his dream, but since Ine had no such dream, she was not able to recover her memories. When the Yoshiaki’s family visited, she wanted to seem normal around them and tried her best. However, she ended up having some trouble with cooking, so Shouzou helped her. But when Yoshiaki admitted that his business was failing, she comforted him by reassuring him that he was doing his best and he could return to live with his parents any time he wished.

After that, Shouzou and Ine visited her older sister who was suffering from dementia. But Ine remembered how her sister liked to play the piano together and started to play the instrument. It was a very heartwarming moment when her sister joined her on the piano, even though she did not recognize her.

When her memory did not return weeks later, Ine was worried. One day, when Shouzou was out, she realized that she was feeling extremely anxious as this was the first time he had left her home alone since she had lost her memories. But her anxiety brought back all the memories she shared with Shouzou. She remembered how she fell in love with him when she was 16 and confessed and how they fought with their families who were against their union. She also remembered how he used to take care of her when she was sick and paid her medical bills. When she was anxious that she was making his life worse, he always reassured her that it was not the case.

In the end, we saw her remember all the reasons why she fell in love with her husband. When Shouzou finally came back home, Ine rushed to him and embraced him.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

