How many times did Kim Soo Hyun cry in Queen of Tears co-starring Kim Ji Won? Know here

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the top Korean actors who is known to leave a memorable mark on fans and audiences with his touching acting in every work he takes on. Kim Soo Hyun recently made headlines with his superhit K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won.

Kim Soo Hyun also cried a lot of times during the show which has tears in its title, Queen of Tears. Surprisingly on average, Kim Soo Hyun cried 2.5 times every episode.

Kim Soo Hyun cried 40 times in total in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won

Kim Soo Hyun portrayed Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears, husband to Kim Ji Won’s Hong Hae In. Their marriage once filled with love turns sour after they face some heartbreaking points as a couple. However, Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo find their way back to each other again and find love.

Queen of Tears was inherently a romantic comedy but had an emotional storyline. And, this storyline frequently not only brought tears to the audience but also to the characters. Kim Soo Hyun shockingly cried 40 times in the 16-episode run of Queen of Tears, establishing himself as an unsung king of tears. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kim Soo Hyun consequently was crying 2.5 times per episode on average, the fact is surprising and interesting. Baek Hyun Woo’s character resonated with audiences everywhere and made them feel the drowning, painful emotions he felt.

Advertisement

Know the star of Queen of Tears: Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is well known as the reported highest-paid South Korean actor at the moment. His popularity on the other hand surpasses borders as he has successfully established himself as one of the sought-after and followed actors in the Korean entertainment scene.

Kim Soo Hyun has acted in various movies and K-dramas securing an undeniable name for himself. Some of his popular K-dramas include It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, The Producers, My Love From The Star, and Moon Embracing The Sun.

Meanwhile, on May 7, Kim Soo Hyun won the Popularity Award- Male at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘I was born cute’ scene in Queen of Tears was an ad-lib, tribute to Kim Ji Won in Fight For My Way