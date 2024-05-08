Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wanted To Kick THIS Superstar At WWE Royal Rumble For Impersonating John Cena

Cody Rhodes might have won the WWE Undisputed and WWE Universal Championship, but a part of him also remembers the older character he played - Stardust. Cody hasn’t forgotten what he once was in WWE, and how irked he was with his character development.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg recently, Cody spoke about R-Truth reminiscing the number of times his Stardust character lost to him. Cody during the conversation also recalled a moment from Royal Rumble 2024 where R-Truth was impersonating John Cena, and he being at the corner just wanted to kick R-Truth but didn’t do so because he knew R-Truth was an asset to the company too.



What did Cody Rhodes say?

Cody Rhodes said that R-Truth is unbelievably a great human being, but looking at his character Stardust, Cody still remembers being beaten on 42 nights on a trot by R-Truth, recalling the wrestler dancing around while he looked at the lights.

"He's an unbelievably great human and great father, but if I was Stardust, just know that on 42 different occasions, I was looking up at the lights while R-Truth was dancing around and celebrating," Rhodes said.

He also recalled telling R-Truth once that the day he came back to Dallas, Texas, ‘He’d be watching the lights. “I’m going to make sure of it. If it’s my last day on earth, I’m going to make sure of it.’ He knows,” he said.

Then Cody recalled a fun moment from Royal Rumble 2024 which took place in Texas. While Cody was in the corner, R-Truth impersonated John Cena inside the ring, hitting Gunther with Attitude Adjustment. Throughout all of this, Cody Rhodes is standing on one corner of the ring, wanting to kick R-Truth but doesn’t do so as he knows, R-Truth was also the company’s favorite.

“Here he comes, he’s making John Cena’s comeback. You can see me in the corner. All I wanted to do was kick him in the face and ruin it. I couldn’t because, if I’m their guy, they like R-Truth too. He knows he’s on borrowed time. He’s on borrowed time. Whenever you count that man out, he does something amazing, but I look forward to it,” Cody said.

Watch that segemnt below:

Cody’s rant on R-Truth is all fun and there is no malice between the two wrestlers. The two still share a great camaraderie on screen and might be involved in future promos in WWE.