Health Benefits of Cheerios to Get Quick Nutritional Boost

Cereals are not only a kid's favorite. They are equally preferred by all age groups to get a quick dose of yummy nutrition. With a galore of cereals present, the health benefits of Cheerios are a great topic of interest for cereal lovers. Introduced in 1941, Cheerios is among the most popular cereals and is relished for its richness and taste.

Cheerios are among the most popular breakfast cereals. Pour milk over them and what you get is a scrumptious breakfast, a healthy snack to satiate your hunger. You can also have them as an evening meal while you can’t wait to have your dinner or post dinner if you’re up to watch your favorite movie, or reading a book.

Cheerios are your go-to cereal varieties to ensure you’re eating right irrespective of the time. And, the added perk is that Cheerios come in mouth-watering flavors. You can have your share of sweetness by adding brown sugar syrup or you may want to have it plain — you say it and Cheerios gets it for you. Read through this article to find out more about everyone’s favorite cereal and you may as well find another alternative to add to your list of healthy cereals for your unpredictable cravings.

What Are Cheerios?

Cheerios is an energy-dense cereal loaded with fiber, proteins, vitamins, and a lot of essential nutrients. It’s a versatile option that you can eat at any time of the day to ensure you’re meeting your nutritional requirements. Easy to prepare, you can also top it with milk, nuts, yogurt, a generous scoop of cream, or peanut butter — literally anything that suits your taste and mood. The best part is you can have them raw and don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen to get the right taste or flavor. So, the next time you’re in a rush, Cheerios might be your savior to leave your home with more energy and fullness.

Nutritional Value of Cheerios

According to a 2017 survey by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cheerios are nutrient-dense. Here’s the ingredient list of a 100 g Cheerios:

Water - 3.76g

Energy - 372 kcal

Protein - 12.4 g

Total Lipid Fat - 6.6 g

Total Dietary Fiber - 10.1 g

Sugars - 4.5 g

Calcium - 375 mg

Iron - 28.9 mg

Magnesium - 114 mg

Phosphorus - 357 mg

Potassium - 633 mg

Sodium - 497 mg

Zinc - 13.4 mg

Copper - 0.387 mg

Thiamin - 1.3 mg

Vitamin C - 21.4 mg

Niacin - 17.9 mg

Vitamin A - 990 µg

Vitamin B-6 - 1.79 mg

Choline - 26.2 mg

Vitamin E - 0.41 mg

Vitamin D - 3.6 µg

However, it’s equally important to note that Cheerios is free from cholesterol, carotene, lycopene, alcohol, caffeine, theobromine, PUFA 18:4, PUFA 20:4, and PUFA 22:5 n-3.

How Many Varieties of Cheerios Are There?

Eating healthy doesn’t mean you can’t satisfy your taste buds and mood. With taking care of your health, the joy of finding a perfect cereal flavor is matchless. Well, Cheerios don’t disappoint and have a variety of flavors to serve you nourishment with a huge spoonful of deliciousness. Here are some Cheerio cereal flavors you may want to stock up on:

1. Honey Nut Cheerios

Who can say ‘NO’ to the sweetness of honey? The honey nut Cheerios are perfect to get the goodness of honey, and a subtle almond flavor. It contains sugar and has been among the popular flavors for Cheerio for all the right reasons.

2. Chocolate Cheerios

Indulge in a chocolaty taste with the chocolate-flavored Cheerios. This delectable flavor is an excellent source of corn and oats. However, it also contains cocoa powder and sugar that leaves you craving more chocolates, as you munch on this cereal for breakfast.

3. Apple Cinnamon Cheerios

A delightful blend of apple puree and cinnamon, apple cinnamon Cheerios is formulated with whole-grain oats and sugar. Cocoa contains phenolic compounds that help protect the skin from UV damage and inflammation ( 1 ). Get the right amount of citrusy and refreshed flavor that will make you smack your lips with this healthy cereal option.

4. Ancient Grains Cheerios

For quinoa lovers, the ancient grain Cheerios is mainly made of quinoa, rice, and whole-grain oats. You can get a subtle taste of sweet flavor as it’s sweetened to give you a luscious syrupy taste. Also, quinoa is rich in high-quality proteins and essential amino acids that help in building muscles and bodily strength ( 2 ). So, you can have this yummy healthy breakfast to get a good dose of proteins.

5. Frosted Lemon Cheerios

Loaded with a citrusy flavor, frosted lemon Cheerios are made with corn starch, whole grain oats, vitamins E, B1, B6, and D3. This flavor also features a brown syrupy taste that gives a delectable taste. The added perk is that it is free from saturated fat and is a good option for weight loss.

6. Honey Vanilla Cheerios

Honey vanilla Cheerios are made with honey, vanilla, and other natural flavors. A gluten-free option, this makes for a yummy breakfast and evening snack. You can have this cereal with milk and good sweet goodness.

7. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Get a distinct pumpkin taste with pumpkin spice Cheerios. This Cheerio flavor contains a zesty blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves that gives an aromatic taste you would fall for instantly.

8. Strawberry Banana Cheerios

For strawberry lovers, this strawberry banana Cheerios is made of real fruit puree and natural flavors. The hint of strawberry and banana taste is hard to miss.

For a change, when you want to include less sugar content in your daily routines, Cheerios has got your back with:

1. Plain Cheerios

Free from artificial flavors, plain Cheerios is the classic Cheerio introduced in 1941. With just one gram of sugar and loaded with oats, this is your perfect cereal for meeting your dietary requirements. Oats are an important source of carbohydrates, dietary soluble fiber, balanced protein, vitamins, minerals, and different phenolic compounds that help in weight management and nourish your body ( 3 ). So, you can have your share of oat cereal with these Cheerios.

2. Multi-grain Cheerios

If you’re planning to cut down your caloric intake, multi-grain Cheerios might be something you want to try. The main ingredients in the multigrain cheerio are brown rice, corn, and whole-grain oats. Brown rice contains a huge amount of dietary fiber which may be effective for breast and colorectal cancer ( 4 ). Specially designed for people who want to reduce their sugar intake, this wholesome Cheerios is a good pick to ensure you’re eating right.

What Are the Health Benefits of Cheerios?

Cheerios are fully packed with nutrients, fiber, and energy. Here are some of the health benefits Cheerios serves:

1. Improves Metabolic Function

Cheerios are a rich source of fiber. Studies indicate that dietary fiber improves metabolic activity, manages body weight, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases ( 5 ).

2. Enhances Muscle Function

Cheerios contain 12.4 grams of proteins. Owing to the protein-rich composition of Cheerios, they are also effective in preserving muscle mass and function ( 6 ).

3. Regulates Blood Pressure

Being calcium-rich, Cheerios may be quite effective for regulating blood pressure, especially for pregnant women ( 7 ).

4. May Help Boost Kidney Function

Consumption of potassium-based foods has proven to reduce the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in individuals with normal kidney function ( 8 ).

5. Vitamin-Enriched

Cheerios are packed with many essential vitamins like vitamins A, C, D, and E that offer antioxidant protection, prevent bone loss, and heart diseases, as well as reduce the chances of cataracts ( 9 ).

What Are the Side Effects of Cheerios?

Owing to the varied consumption of Cheerios, it might not be suitable for individuals who have certain health conditions. Some of the side effects of Cheerios are:

1. Blood Pressure Issues

Cheerios contain at least 497 mg of sodium content. While for a healthy individual, it may not pose any threat, it might not suit individuals who deal with blood pressure issues. Taking an inadequate amount of servings of Cheerios may enhance sodium levels in your body which may increase your blood pressure besides posing a risk of stroke and renal disease ( 10 ).

2. May Impact Bone Metabolism

Most of the Cheerio flavors contain added sugar that has proven to have a negative impact on bone metabolism ( 11 ).

Conclusion

Enjoying a nutritious meal makes your day a lot better. Meals stocked with wholesomeness impact your mood and well-being. But, with healthy eating options, you might feel you couldn’t get the right flavor or taste for your everyday moods and selective preferences. However, the health benefits of Cheerios may surprise you. With a good portion of healthiness, you can please your palate without worrying about compromising your health. Happy relishing!

