Aquarius Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Avoid eating food from outside and make your own instead. In the long term, this can help you stay healthy. Patients who have had kidney or liver problems in the past will need to see a doctor, while kids playing may get bruises which may not be serious at all. If you want to stay calm, don't worry. Stress-related problems may happen to seniors who will need extra care.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Finding love again will make you happy. It is easy to ask someone to marry you when love is present in the air. Being open-minded is best at the beginning of the week. It's fun to get to know your partner better on a romantic trip. Do not get involved in someone else's space without a reason. Give your lover credit and help them with their personal and business goals.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

You might face new problems at work. Don't listen to rumors; instead, focus on your work. Juniors and people who just started must follow all the rules, as some seniors may be rude. No matter how hard you work, some jobs might not turn out the way you thought they would. You'll meet new business partners but ensure that you understand them well before you make important deals with them.

Aquarius Weekly Business Horoscope

You might get rich from an investment you made before, which might make you want to spend more on investment properties, stock markets, or bonds. Some Aquarius business owners will see new chances in new areas and may try their luck. This is a good week to give money to a family member who needs it. You'll also need to bring something to a party at home.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.