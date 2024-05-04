‘Get Rest Now’: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Gives Honest Answer on Beating Clippers on Game 6

Friday, the Mavericks scored a victory over the Clippers with a 114-101 win, closing out their series in six games. Kyrie Irving accelerated the Mavs' pace, scoring a total of 30 points in the game.

Not far behind him, Doncic added another 28 points, investing an enormous amount of playing time to propel Dallas past the tenacious Clippers. Doncic also achieved a double-double, distributing 13 assists and securing 7 rebounds. Alongside him, three other players, including P.J. Washington, landed double-digit scoring.

Following the series' conclusion, a weary Doncic admits, "It's important to get rest now," according to the Dallas Morning News. He expressed satisfaction that the team had managed to overcome the Clippers in six games, providing them with a brief respite before commencing the next playoff series.

Doncic, the star guard, has been trailblazing for the Dallas team this season. He nearly averaged a triple-double, with average stats approaching 34 points per game, over 9 assists, and more than 9 rebounds.

During the playoff series against the Clippers, Doncic experienced a rough patch with his shooting. In Game 6, he only made 1 out of 10 attempts from three-point range.

This cold streak from the arc carried throughout the series, and if the Mavericks intend to push through to the NBA finals, Doncic needs to rediscover his form. Over the final four games of the Clippers series, he only managed to land 7 out of 41 three-point shots.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Match Preview

OKC Thunder, who clinched the first seed, will compete against the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks at the NBA playoffs' Western Conference semifinals. The inaugural match of the best-of-seven series will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in OKC and will be broadcast on TNT.

In the regular season, OKC dominated by winning three games to one.

The Thunder have clinched their spot in the semi-finals after a flawless victory against the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, while the Mavericks advanced by taking down the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in a 4-2 triumph.

It's been quite some time since the playoff showdown between these two teams was witnessed. In their last playoff encounter in 2016, OKC emerged triumphant by defeating the Mavericks with an impressive 4-1 game score. In fact, OKC held the upper hand in the last two playoff battles.

For Dallas, Doncic will share the burden of their offense with the seasoned Kyrie Irving, while Gilgeous-Alexander on OKC's end is blessed with a rising star, Jalen Williams, as his wingman.

The Mavericks' game has been invigorated due to recent player acquisitions, including Derrick Jones Jr. and Dereck Lively II, who've proved their mettle and enhanced the core's athleticism.

The Thunder, who made NBA history as the youngest team to win a playoff series, flaunts a deep and primarily home-bred squad boasting an exceptional perimeter defender, Luguentz Dort, and an outstanding rim defender, Rookie of the Year finalist Chet Holmgren.

The Mavericks outmatch the Thunders' initial playoff opponents, leaving one to wonder whether the relatively inexperienced Thunder will withstand the pressure of this amplified competitive scenario.

The silver lining for the Thunder is the postseason experience of their prime players – Gilgeous Alexander and Dort – who have played 28 games in past playoffs.

