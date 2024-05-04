WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha twin in white as they get papped outside Varun Dhawan's house

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrated as one of Bollywood's most endearing couples, and their joy multiplied with the arrival of their daughter, Raha. The couple is often spotted enjoying family outings, and fans eagerly anticipate glimpses of their little one.

What's particularly heartening is witnessing Ranbir wholeheartedly embrace his role as a father. A recent viral moment on social media captured the trio as they visited Varun Dhawan's residence, with Ranbir affectionately holding their little one on his lap.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha visit Varun Dhawan's house

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their little one, Raha, graced the residence of parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The trio twinned in white-hued outfits, with Raha stealing the spotlight with her undeniable cuteness. Sporting two adorable piggy tails adorned with white clips, she looked like an absolute button.

Ranbir was seen holding Raha on his lap in the car, setting the perfect example of a doting father. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is immersed in his highly anticipated project Ramayana, where he portrays the role of Lord Rama. Alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with an expected Diwali 2025 release. Additionally, he's set for Love and War, a major movie co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. There's also a sequel to Animal in the pipeline, titled Animal Park.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.

The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.

