BLACKPINK’s Lisa poses next to rumored BF Frédéric Arnault for the first time publicly at official event; see PICS

BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends official public event with rumored beau Frédéric Arnault

On May 3, BLACKPINK's Lisa and her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, graced the general public eye with their presence at an official event in Miami. Frédéric Arnault, who hails from a distinguished family as the son of Bernard Arnault, the world's wealthiest person, holds large roles as the CEO of TAG Heuer and LVMH Watches.

The duo attended the TAG Heuer x KITH Event at the Rubell Museum, standing next to each other. Wearing a sublime all-black ensemble, Lisa emanated a current elegance, while Arnault complemented her look in an identical black shape adorned with particular illustrations.

A video capturing the instant showcased Lisa's radiant laughter as she interacted with Arnault, who reciprocated her joy with a grin of his own. Fans rallied behind the alleged couple, emphasizing Lisa's happiness as their top precedence. Some even playfully mentioned how Lisa seemed to have transformed the billionaire into an "Instagram boyfriend."

More details about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s alleged relationship

In July 2023, rumors swirled around BLACKPINK's Lisa and French businessman Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer and LVMH Watches. Speculation peaked after footage surfaced of the two sharing a meal, sparking widespread discussion among fans.

Reports emerged of Lisa introducing Arnault to her parents and meeting his family, further fueling speculation. Recently, some fans also claimed to have spotted Lisa and Frédéric Arnault together at the Musée Rodin of Paris, reigniting rumors of a possible romance between the two. Following this, Lisa also shared some pictures from her Paris vacation, which appeared to confirm her alleged date with the rumored beau.

Despite neither party confirming nor denying the romance, fans closely monitored their interactions, with Arnault even sharing a photo with BLACKPINK members at a concert. Amidst the speculation, fans eagerly await updates on their alleged relationship while both parties maintain a tight-lipped stance.

