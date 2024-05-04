Did you know Kyun Main Jagoon's lyrics were written by Anvitaa Dutt the day her marriage broke?

Kyun Main Jagoon from Akshay Kumar's 2011 film Patiala House is one of the most cherished sad songs in Bollywood for more than a decade. It's easily one of the songs that has helped us heal over the years.

Picturized on Akshay Kumar, the song was written by Anvitaa Dutt Guptan and sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali. But do you know that lyricist Anvitaa was going through a major heartbreak when she wrote this song?

Anvitaa Dutt wrote Kyun Main Jagoon after her marriage broke

According to excerpts from the book Change Makers by Gayatri Rangachari Shah and Mallika Kapur shared by Rediff, Anvitaa Dutt wrote Kyun Main Jagoon song from Akshay Kumar's Patiala House the day her marriage broke. The lyricist, writer, and director was married to the guy she fell in love with during her college days. He was also the first boy she kissed. They got married at the age of 23, but ironically, it didn't sustain.

After her marriage broke, a shattered Anvitaa sat with a friend and cried her heart out. They didn't exchange any words, and her friend simply handed Anvitaa a piece of paper and a pencil and said, 'It's the only thing that will help.'

She wrote a few lines of the song. Later in the day, she had a recording with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who gave her a melody and asked her to write to it. Co-incidentally, the words she wrote fit the music perfectly, and the rest we know is history.

More about Anvitaa Dutt

Anvitaa Dutt has written for several films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Tees Maar Khan, Ra.One, Ek Tha Tiger, Queen, Bang Bang, and many more. She made her directorial debut with the 2020 film Bulbbul and later directed the critically acclaimed Qala in 2022.

More about Patiala House

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Patiala House is a sports drama that was released in 2011. The film revolves around a boy named Parghat Singh Kahlon, who lives in London with his family. He wants to be a cricketer and play for the England Cricket Team, but he has to live the life his father chose for him. Tension rises, and he has to choose between his father's wishes and his dreams when he is selected to play for the English team.

The movie had Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, and more.