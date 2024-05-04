17 IS RIGHT HERE Review: SEVEENTEEN's anthology is perfect compilation of their inspiring journey

SEVENTEEN's latest release, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, is not just an anthology of their greatest hits; it's a testament to their inspiring journey in the K-pop industry and global rise. With a blend of their Korean and Japanese tracks, along with new additions, this compilation album led by MAESTRO showcases the group's evolution and versatility.

About 17 IS RIGHT HERE

Name: 17 IS RIGHT HERE

Duration: 96 minutes

Number of Tracks: 33

Lead Single: MAESTRO

Producers: Woozi, Bumzu

Release Date: April 29, 2024

SEVENTEEN's latest masterpiece, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, is not just an album; it's a journey through time, encapsulating the group's evolution and growth since its debut. Released on April 29, 2024, this compilation album is a treasure trove of their Korean-language singles, including Korean versions of their Japanese hits, new unreleased tracks, and even the instrumental for their debut single, Adore U.

The lead-up to the album's release was nothing short of spectacular, with teasers, concept photos, and surprises unveiled through an innovative approach by launching the 17is-right-here.com website. Fans were treated to a visual feast as they eagerly anticipated the arrival of this musical gem.

With MAESTRO leading the charge, accompanied by captivating music videos for all four new songs, SEVENTEEN continues to showcase its versatility and artistic prowess.

Watch the music video for MAESTRO here.

Previously, their encore concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium provided a tantalizing taste of what was to come, setting the stage for the album's monumental debut.

And debut it did, in spectacular fashion. 17 IS RIGHT HERE shattered HANTEO records on its first day, selling over 2.26 million copies and solidifying SEVENTEEN's status as a force to be reckoned with in K-pop.

Our reviews on SEVENTEEN’s new tracks from 17 IS RIGHT HERE

After spending an entire day thoroughly enjoying SVENETEEN’s new album, one thing I can surely say is that 17 IS RIGHT HERE is a stellar showcase of the group’s musical prowess, offering a diverse array of tracks that highlight their evolution as artists. From powerful anthems to touching ballads, each song on the album is a testament to their talent and growth. This album further cements their status as one of K-pop's most dynamic acts, making it a must-listen for fans old and new.

1. MAESTRO

This album opener shows that SEVENTEEN has remained true to their roots while at the same time trying something new. The track is lively; it mixes catchy tunes with hard-hitting rap lines and all this is supported by the synergy the band has become known for as well as their stage presence.

The unique musicalities of each one of its thirteen members shine through in MAESTRO, making it a more electrifying and cohesive performance where they seem like one person. This bold sound captivates people once again while also showing off their incredible teamwork, which acts as an introduction to what will be an unforgettable musical journey throughout the entire record, according to Seventeen’s MAESTRO.

2. LALALI

LALALI is the second new track from the album performed by SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop unit. This song gives out a very strong feeling of confidence. It has an energetic beat with smooth verses where you can see their lyrics skill as well as stage presence. The catchy energy of this tune makes people want to move their bodies along with it. Its lyrics, like “I’ve been through it, I’m a storm,” hit home for many fans because they take it as symbolizing how much the group has grown over time.

Through LALALI, SEVENTEEN shows that they can do anything when it comes to music which only leaves fans even more excited about what direction will be taken next in terms of their musical journey.

3. Cheers for Youth

Cheers for Youth is an emotional tribute to teenage years, sung by SEVENTEEN’s vocal unit. At first, it is most likely to remind fans of their past hits like Hello and HEADLINER, which gives off a feeling of sad contemplation. Woozi and Bumzu wrote and composed it together, touching on self-discovery and development as themes.

Each word in this song is charged with emotion thanks to heartfelt performances from DK and Seungkwan, who sing it with all their hearts, thus making fans fall under its spell immediately. The lyrics are a beautiful representation of what growing up means; they acknowledge both success and failure as parts worth celebrating during one’s youth journey. This piece serves as an emotional time-reminder while we are busy living, urging us to treasure each second that shapes our lives.

4. Spell

Spell, a mellow offering from Seventeen's performance unit, casts a mesmerizing charm with its ethereal vibe and captivating melodies. This track emanates a soothing allure that entrances listeners from the first note to the last. The pulsating rhythm, paired with the members' velvety vocals, creates an enchanting auditory experience that leaves one spellbound.

While reminiscent of I don't understand, but I luv u for some CARATs, Spell stands on its own as a romantic masterpiece, weaving a tale of love and longing that resonates deeply with its audience. It's a musical enchantment that lingers, leaving a lasting impression on the heart and soul.

As a CARAT, after listening to 17 IS RIGHT HERE, I'm eagerly anticipating their next release, knowing that Seventeen will continue to push boundaries and captivate audiences.

