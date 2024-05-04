Chief Detective 1958 is a brand new ongoing K-drama that is garnering a lot of attention from the audience. Starring Lee Je Hood in the lead role, the show recorded the highest nationwide ratings on the day of the release of the new episode. The plot of the show follows 4 detectives who work on solving the most complicated cases.

Chief Detective 1958 records highest ratings this week

On May 4, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that the new ongoing K-drama Chief Detective 1958 recorded the highest ratings this week. According to Nielsen Korea, for the recent episode scored an average nationwide rating of 9.2 percent. It became the most-watched show in that particular time slot. So far, five episodes of the show have been released. The show will have a total of 10 episodes, and the rest will be released in the subsequent weeks.

Chief Detective 1958 is the prequel series of a popular South Korean detective show titled Chief Inspector. Starring Lee Je Hoon in the lead role, he has previously worked in some of the major shows, such as Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven, Signal, Tomorrow with You, Where Stars Land, and more. The cast ensemble also includes Lee Dong Hwi, Yoon Hyun Soo, Seo Eun Soo, Choi Woo Sung, Choi Deok Moon, Song Wook Kyung, Ryu Yeon Seok, and more.

More about Chief Detective 1958

The plot follows Detective Park Young Han, who is an expert at apprehending petty thieves and bringing them to justice. However, fate has bigger plans for him as he comes across three detectives with unique skills, and they decide to team up to solve cases. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, the storyline focuses on solving crimes without modern technology like profiling or CCTV, which adds an element of challenge and suspense, allowing the characters to rely on their innate skills and intuition, thereby creating a more engaging and unpredictable plot.

Directed by Kim Sung Hoon, each episode of the K-drama series airs every Friday and Saturday through the South Korean network MBC. The new episodes also premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform simultaneously on the day of release.