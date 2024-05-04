Miami Grand Prix: Tom Brady Alongside Kendall Jenner Hits F1 Paddock; Taylor Swift, And Travis To Arrive On Sunday

NFL legend Tom Brady alongside many other celebrities graced the Miami Grand Prix in the F1 Paddock. A large list of A-Listers have flown to South Florida to see the racing action this weekend, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, was already looking into garages on Friday.

Brady was spotted roaming around the paddock at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, conversing with Mercedes and rival team executives. According to The Sun, he also spent a significant period of time in an Aston Martin paddock, deep in conversation.

Here are other superstars who were spotted and might be at the Miami Grand Prix

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran was spotted at the Red Bull Racing garage on Friday afternoon. The 33-year-old British musician was spotted conversing with team manager Christian Horner during his tour of the facility. The 33-year-old British singer, widely known for singles like Shape of You, looked to enjoy his time with the staff as he learned how everything worked.

Kendall Jenner

The reality TV personality also appeared in the paddock and was seen with reserve Mercedes driver Mick Schumacher. Tommy Hilfiger invited Jenner this weekend, and she photographed with him immediately after.

Hilfiger was present to encourage F1 Academy driver Nerea Marti, whom his company supports. Mercedes will no longer be spotted wearing Tommy Hilfiger clothing starting next season. Jenner, best known for her role in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, also shared photos on social media of herself watching an F1 practice session.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello showcased her renowned pipes Wednesday night at a Miami Grand Prix-related event at Temple House in Miami Beach. Cabello, dressed casually in a white tank and red track trousers, sang while lounging in a chair.

The Havana hitmaker returned home to assist American Express announce a collaboration with the F1 Academy racing series, which aims to help future female drivers flourish. The pop sensation is slated to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are also on the VIP list

Taylor and Travis Kelce are also set to appear this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs player is a significant investor in Otro Capital, the entity that invested in Alpine. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's teammate and quarterback, will also be at the Grand Prix. Mahomes is another key investor in Otro Capital.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Swift, who became a billionaire last month, in the paddock after allegations circulated that she dated Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso last year. Her latest track, "I'mgonnagetyouback," even made reference to Aston Martin in the lyric 'Act like I don't care what you did, I'm an Aston Martin, that you guided right into the ditch', fueling the rumors. Swift played at the 2016 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

