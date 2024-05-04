Top 7 Most Impressive Debuts In MLB History

Many players view their MLB debut as an opportunity to make a quick impact on their new team and impress their fan groups. Every Major League Baseball player cherishes his or her debut. They'll remember this moment for the rest of their life.

But, some debuts made the stars who they are today. Some players' big-league debuts go off without a hitch, and they play as if they've been in the league forever.

Here are 7 MLB players who had one of the best MLB debuts in the history of the game.

7. J.P. Arencibia - 4 for 5, 2 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 RS

Despite nearly losing in a game with 28 total runs from both teams, catcher J.P. Arencibia produced one of the most impressive offensive performances in his MLB debut.

On August 7, 2010, Arencibia was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace the injured John Buck. He became the 107th player in MLB history to homer in his first at-bat. He went on to become only the sixth player in MLB history to hit two home runs in his first game.

6. Stephen Strasburg - W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 14 K

Stephen Strasburg, 21, delivered on one of the most anticipated pitching debuts in baseball history. Strasburg struck out 14 Pittsburgh Pirates batters in seven innings during his outstanding effort, which ended in a 5-2 Washington Nationals victory.

5. Daniel Nava - 2 for 4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Nava nearly made his high school baseball team, was Santa Clara University's team manager for two seasons before dropping out and returning to play his senior year, went undrafted, spent a season in the Independent League, and then signed with the Boston Red Sox for one dollar.

So what happened in his first major league at-bat in 2010? With the bases loaded, Nava hit the first pitch he saw over the Green Monster for a grand slam.

4. Starlin Castro - 2 for 5, HR, 3B, 6 RBI

Starlin Castro had a fantastic day when he was called up from Double-A Tennessee that morning to face the Cincinnati Reds.

In his first at-bat, Castro hit a three-run homer off Homer Bailey. In his third at-bat, Castro tripled with the bases loaded, bringing in all three runners, and he became the first and only player to get six RBI in his MLB debut.

3. Willie McCovey - 4 for 4, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Willie McCovey understood how to get off to a good start in his four-decade Hall of Fame career. In his debut, he faced another Hall of Famer, pitcher Robin Roberts. McCovey was perfect for the day, hitting two triples and two singles to help the San Francisco Giants win 7-2.

McCovey would earn the Rookie of the Year title despite only appearing in 52 games. He also had a 22-game hitting streak, still the highest among Giants rookies, only four games short of the team record.

2. Juan Marichal - CG, 0 ER, 1 H, 12 K

On July 19, 1960, a 22-year-old Dominican Republic native named Juan Marichal took the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies. He could never have predicted the success he would shortly achieve.

With his famous high leg kick, the future Hall of Famer carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Phillies catcher Clay Dalrymple doubled with two outs. Marichal struck out 12 hitters overall in the contest.

1. Karl Spooner - CG, 0 ER, 3 H, 15 K

Karl Spooner made his Brooklyn Dodgers debut on September 22, 1954, and pitched a full-game shutout. He struck out 15 hitters on 143 pitches.

Four days later, Spooner delivered his second and only other complete-game shutout of the rookie season. He only struck out 12 hitters on this occasion while throwing 127 pitches. If it hadn’t been for his arm's injury in 1995, he could have been one of the greatest pitchers.