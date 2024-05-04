Comparing Tom Brady to LeBron James; Nick Wright Blames Gisele Bundchen and Family for Retirement

As the NBA braces for the potential retirement of its revered icon, LeBron James, the sports world can't help but draw parallels with the recent exit of Tom Brady from the NFL. The two sporting legends, revered for their unparalleled skill and unwavering dedication, now grapple with the same conundrum: the delicate balance between family commitments and an insatiable hunger for the game they love.

Brady's decision to retire in February 2023 after a remarkable 23-season career sent shockwaves through the NFL. However, many fans have long speculated that his retirement stemmed from a need to prioritize his family life, particularly his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

As LeBron James approaches the twilight of his illustrious 21-season NBA career, speculations about his potential retirement have gained momentum, especially after the recent playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. However, sports analysts like Nick Wright of Fox Sports believe that, like Brady, James may struggle to walk away from the game they love.

Nick Wright Draws Comparison Between Lebron James and Tom Brady; Blames Gisele Bundchen for Retirement

On Colin Cowherd's podcast, Wright said, "At some point, he's just gonna have to be like, 'I guess I'm done. I'm stopping.' And that's kind of what happened with Tom. Like I understand, the Bucs were not good Tom's last year, but the year before, he almost won MVP. He still threw for a million yards; he's better than half the quarterbacks today. And he just stopped, and I understand there was family stuff he's dealing with, I get it."

Wright believes that despite his retirement, the legendary quarterback's love for the game seems undiminished, and his words often hint at a lingering longing for the thrill of the gridiron.

"I think every time someone puts a microphone in front of him, he clearly is like, 'God damn it, I want to play football. I miss playing football,'"

The Siren Call of the Gridiron for Tom Brady

Despite his retirement, Brady has not entirely ruled out a potential return to the NFL. In a recent appearance on the "Deep Cut" podcast, he teased the possibility of un-retiring, stating, "I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I'm always going to be in good shape. I'll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don't know if they would let me. But I wouldn't be opposed to it.”

As the sports world eagerly awaits LeBron James' decision regarding his future, it's evident that the pull of the game remains strong for both him and Brady. Having said that, the comeback of Brady to the NFL would shake the sport to its core; it appears that the legendary quarterback, who once donned the jersey of the New England Patriots, has decided to hang up his cleats for good now.

