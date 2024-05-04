BTS’ RM shares snippet of upcoming pre-release Come Back To Me from Right Place, Wrong Person in behind-the-scene video

BTS’ RM is gearing up from the release of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person following hit album Indigo. The rapper has recently shared a sneak peek from his upcoming track Come Back To Me on BTS' Instagram which is all set to drop on May 10th 2024.

BTS’ RM drops Come Back To Me snippet

On May 4th, BTS' RM treated fans to a behind-the-scenes-style video, offering a sneak peek of Come Back To Me. Scheduled for release on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST, the track will be accompanied by a music video. In the video, RM can be seen in his studio, softly humming along to the song as it plays in the background, giving viewers a glimpse into the creation process.

As the video progresses, RM treats fans to a more extensive preview of the song, singing along with it in his soothing voice. The track emanates a slow, cozy, and uplifting vibe, enveloping listeners in its warmth. RM meticulously records the pre-release track, paying close attention to how his voice blends seamlessly with the melody, ensuring that every note resonates perfectly.

Watch the video below-

More about Right Person, Wrong Place

Just a few days ago, the Wildflower rapper made a highly anticipated announcement regarding the upcoming second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person breaking the news through their official social media channels.

Excitement soared as fans learned that alongside the album, a music video for the main song is set for release. Adding to the buzz, online speculation is going around regarding the potential involvement of Lee Sung Jin, the acclaimed South Korean director behind the hit series BEEF. These rumors gained traction after the director shared RM’s album on his own social media platform.

Right Place Wrong Person serves as the second album from the BTS leader, following his debut with Indigo. Featuring a total of 11 tracks, the album delves into a spectrum of emotions that are universally relatable, as described by BIGHIT MUSIC. It captures themes such as the feeling of being an outsider, someone who struggles to find their place and fit in, a sentiment that many can relate to.

