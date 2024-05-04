Where Is NHL Hall Of Fame? All You Need To Know



The NHL Hall of Fame has displays featuring NHL players, teams, records, memorabilia, and NHL prizes, including the Stanley Cup. It was founded in 1943 in Kingston, Ontario, under the guidance of James T. Sutherland.

The NHL Hall of Fame has 15 display rooms, which span over 60,000 square feet (5,600 m2). Visitors can look at trophies, mementos, and equipment players use during special games.

The Stanley Cup is the focal point of the Great Hall; for part of the year, a replica is displayed while the presenting cup travels outside the Hall of Fame. The original Cup and older rings, as well as all current National Hockey League trophies, are on display in the bank vault, an alcove off the Great Hall.

Where is the NHL Hall of Fame?

The NHL Hall of Fame is located in downtown Toronto, at the intersection of Yonge and Front Streets in Brookfield Place (lower concourse level), just a short walk from numerous Toronto attractions.

To get to the entrance, go to Brookfield Place via 10 Front Street West. Then, go through Sam Pollock Square to Galleria and take the escalators down to the Concourse Level. Follow the guiding signpost. The Hockey Hall of Fame Admission is located east of the Brookfield Place Food Court, next to the Pigeon Café.

Also, if you wish to go through the underground PATH, the NHL Hall of Fame is accessible via Toronto's subterranean walkway (PATH). Guests arriving by public transportation can access the NHL Hall of Fame Admission via Brookfield Place Concourse Level.

When will NHL Hall of Fame 2024 announce the inductees?

The Selection Committee will hold its annual meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to choose and announce the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame members. The selection announcement will be live on TSN on Tuesday, June 25 (time TBD). The Induction Weekend events will take place from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10, culminating with the Induction Celebration on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee comprises 18 members nominated by the Board of Directors. Its mission is to nominate and elect candidates as Honoured Members in the Player, Builder, and Referee/Linesman categories. Candidates for player and referee/linesman positions must have completed at least three seasons of play or officiating.

Honored members are admitted into the Hall of Fame during an annual ceremony held in November at the Hall of Fame building. This is followed by a special "Hockey Hall of Fame Game" between the Toronto Maple Leafs and a visiting club.

As of 2023, 299 players (including 10 women), 115 builders, and 16 on-ice officials had been admitted into the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame has been criticized for concentrating on players from the National Hockey League while mostly disregarding those from other North American and foreign leagues.

