WATCH: Makers of Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer Identity drop a birthday special post for actress

After making her debut in Malayalam cinema some years ago, Trisha Krishnan is finally set to appear in another role in the film Identity. The makers of the movie, which stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role, have released a new birthday special video for the actress.

Sharing the video on their official Instagram handle as they wished their own star on her birthday. The post featured a few glimpses of the actress on the sets of Identity with her own yesteryear song, Mudhal Mazhai from Bheema, playing in the background.

Check out Trisha Krishnan’s birthday special video shared by the makers of Identity

The Malayalam film Identity, directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, marks their second collaboration with Tovino Thomas after their previous film, Forensic. The upcoming movie is said to be a crime thriller flick starring the Minnal Murali actor and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

Besides them, the film also has an additional cast of actors like Madonna Sebastian, Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, and many more playing pivotal roles. Although an official confirmation is still pending, it is speculated that the movie will be released in theaters for Onam this year.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan has been making waves in her films and has opted into several exciting projects. The actress last played the lead role in the movie Leo, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, the actress has already been roped in to play the lead roles in various films across languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Besides the film Identity, the actress plays the lead role in Tamil films like Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar. Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra also play key roles. She is also playing the lead role in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life.

Moreover, the actress also plays the lead role in Telugu for the Chiranjeevi starrer socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara. Besides these, the actress also has a Malayalam movie called Ram lined up with Mohanlal in the lead role, directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph.

