‘I Got a Little Overzealous With Him’: Braun Strowman Talks About Brock Lesnar Throwing Real Punch at Him in WWE Ring

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman returned to WWE last week at the Draft edition of Monday Night Raw. There, he confronted The Judgement Day, Logan Paul, and NFL Star Patrick Mahomes.

Braun Strowman recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, where he spoke about an infamous incident from his WWE career. The incident took place at Royal Rumble 2018, a pay-per-view at which Braun Strowman competed in a triple-threat match with Brock Lesnar and Kane.

The Monster of all Monsters revealed a real punch Brock Lesnar connected on his face that wobbled him at Royal Rumble 2018.

Braun Strowman said, "I got a little overzealous with him, and he had to check me. At the end of the day, it's two big dominant dudes out there going at it, and things happen. This ain't ballet. Yeah, I stiffed him on accident with the knee, and he wasn't happy with it. So he clobbered me in the side of the head."

"And I like to think I'm the only human on earth that's ever taken a right hand from Brock and didn't go night night. I went 20 more minutes in the match. It didn't feel good. I mean, you see it in slow motion. My skull moves, and then the skin catches up." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When Will Brock Lesnar Return to WWE?

Former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar is out of squared circle from last year's Summer Slam 2023, where he wrestled a match against Cody Rhodes and raised his hand at the end of their match.

Lesnar originally planned to return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. Reportedly, he was scheduled to get eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, and then he was booked to have a match against Dirty Dom at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Moving forward to the road to WrestleMania 40, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to feud against Gunther, and both were booked to face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

All significant plans for Brock Lesnar were canceled after his involvement in the Vince McMahon lawsuit came to light. There is no fixed timeline for when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE; Triple H clarified at the WrestleMania 40 press conference that Brock is still with WWE and will return soon.

ALSO READ: WWE Backlash 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info