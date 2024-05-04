UFC 301 Reddit Streams: How to Watch Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg?

We are now just hours away from witnessing another significant UFC pay-per-view after the success of UFC 300 Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill extravaganza. UFC is returning to Brazil with their native UFC Flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, headlining the UFC 301 pay-per-view and defending his pride and UFC Flyweight championship against Steve Erceg.

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo is returning to action after a short retirement in his hometown of Brazil. He will face Jonathan Martinez and showcase his high-level mixed martial skills.

There is much to catch on UFC 301 pay-per-view, making it a must-see event; UFC 301 is set to take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Can You Watch UFC 301 for Free on Reddit?

UFC fans don’t want to miss the chaotic pay-per-view of UFC 301, which features many unique talents, such as Alexandre Pantoja, Jose Aldo, Michel Pereira, Paul Craig, and many more. One of the most frequently asked questions is whether UFC fans can watch UFC 301 for free on Reddit or any other third-party application.

Unfortunately, the answer is No; UFC's product is exclusive to its streaming partner, and streaming UFC shows without their consent on any platform is illegal. Platforms like Reddit also do not promote streaming copyright-protected products on its platform.

Fans can watch the UFC 301 prelims card on UFC’s official YouTube channel for free, but the main card is exclusive to streaming partners. Here is the list of some top regions and their official UFC partners where fight fanatics can watch UFC 301 and more events in the future.

USA (Eastern Time):

- Channel: ESPN (ESPN+ subscription)

- Price: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year

- Early prelims: May 4, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET

- Prelims: May 4, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

- Main card: May 4, 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET

UK (British Summer Time):

- Channel: TNT Sports

- Price: £26 to £43 a month

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 11:00 p.m. BST

- Prelims: May 6, 2024, 1:00 a.m. BST

- Main card: May 6, 2024, 3:00 a.m. BST

India (Indian Standard Time):

- Channel: Sony Network (SonyLIV subscription)

- Price: ₹999 per year

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 3:30 a.m. IST

- Prelims: May 5, 2024, 5:30 a.m. IST

- Main card: May 5, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time):

- Channel: ESPN (ESPN+ subscription)

- Price: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 8:00 a.m. AEST

- Prelims: May 5, 2024, 10:00 a.m. AEST

- Main card: May 5, 2024, 12:00 p.m. AEST

