Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Describes Karolyi Ranch Where Larry Nassar Abused Gymnasts Including Simone Biles and More

In a post on TikTok, Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast referred to the camp, where the former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar assaulted the team's players as an asylum. More than a hundred athletes, including gold medalists and Aly Raisman, allege Nassar sexually assaulted them at the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. Dunne was a part of the Junior National Team, which trained at the USA Gymnastics camp in Texas.

Olivia Dunne used Taylor Swift to talk about Karolyi's camp

The college gymnast, who has eight million TikTok followers, mentioned the ranch in a recent post, calling it an 'asylum'. Dunne published a series of images of the Karolyi's camp using a TikTok trend inspired by Taylor Swift's song Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? from the singer's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The trend, which has been circulating on the site in the two weeks since the album's release, includes the line, 'You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.' Dunne has already discussed the USA Gymnastics training camp and the controversies that transpired on the ranch.

'I would leave my family for a week every year to go to the USA training camp, which clearly had terrible scandals and a bad environment,' she revealed in an interview on the Full Send Podcast last year.

Over 150 plus athletes had to face abuse from Larry Nassar

Nassar, the former national team doctor, molested over 150 gymnasts throughout his 30-year tenure. Nassar admitted to sexually abusing athletes while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

The doctor also acknowledged collecting child pornography, and over 100 women sued the federal government for more than $1 billion for failing to stop him. In 2017, he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for having child sex abuse materials. The next year, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years and 125 years in two different Michigan courts for assaulting female gymnasts under his care. Following an inquiry into the abuse, USA Gymnastics ended its relationship with the Karolyi coaches' camp in 2018.

Last week, the US Justice Department announced a $138.7 million settlement with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling sexual assault allegations against Nassar in 2015 and 2016, allowing the sports doctor to continue preying on victims prior to his arrest.

Simone Biles was also one of the victims

When coupled with previous agreements, various organizations have put aside $1 billion to pay hundreds of women who claim Nassar molested them under the pretext of treating sports injuries. In January 2018, Simone Biles revealed in a stunning tweet that she was one of Nassar's victims.

In her statement, she also expressed her grief at having to continue training at Karolyi Ranch, the former USA Gymnastics national training center, where she and other gymnasts were molested by the notorious doctor.

"It took me a long time to write that, probably a couple of days, because every time I would go to write, I would start balling, and I couldn't get through it," she added.

Shortly after Simone's post, USA Gymnastics closed the ranch in Central Texas owned by former trainers Bela and Martha Karolyi, and the athlete realized she could utilize her platform to help others.

