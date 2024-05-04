BTS universe-inspired K-drama Begins Youth hits screens: Top 8 points to check out before binging

Begins ≠ Youth expands upon the storyline fans have witnessed throughout BTS' music videos and the Save Me webtoon series (collectively known as the BTS universe).

The plot begins with Kim Hwan (portrayed by Seo Ji Hoon) encountering the other six boys. Through their interactions, Kim Hwan discovers that each member is struggling with their own internal struggles. As they come together, they embark on a journey of mutual support and growth, learning to overcome their individual challenges and become stronger.

As the show premiered on 30 April, here are a few tweets to check out before watching the series.

Their only Hyung

BTS’ Jin holds the title of being the eldest member of the group. In the BTS universe, he's depicted as the one who tries to rescue the other six boys from their impending fate by being stuck in a loop. As their only older brother figure, fans felt a deep emotional connection witnessing the fictional portrayal of Jin, known as Kim Hwan and played by Seo Ji Hoon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Heart smile

Fans were thrilled to notice the striking resemblance between the actor portraying J-Hope's character, Jeong Ho Su, played by Ahn Ji Ho. Ahn Ji Ho's radiant, heartwarming smile mirrors the signature heart smile that J-Hope is famous for, so keep an eye out for that charming similarity!

Seven in every universe

The beauty of BTS lies in their unbreakable bond, whether portrayed on-screen in the BTS universe or witnessed in real life as the members of BTS. This profound connection is also echoed in the show, where the absence of even one member leaves a strong void.

Yoongi being Yoongi

Fans are swooning over the uncanny resemblances between the characters and their real-life BTS counterparts. They especially notice the striking similarities in the character of SUGA, named Min Cein and played by Noh Jong Hyun. His portrayal exudes the same cool and laid-back vibe that Yoongi is known for, making his interactions with the other boys feel incredibly authentic and Yoongi-coded.

Found family trope

The BTS universe beautifully explores the theme of found family, where seven individuals, each facing their own struggles, come together and form a tight-knit bond akin to a family. Witnessing their journey of healing and finding solace in each other's company is truly heartwarming and soul-nourishing, offering a profound treat for fans who resonate with their journey.

Sibling energy

The dynamic energy of the BTS members, particularly the maknae line, shines through in their real-life interactions. Their playful and chaotic bond knows no age hierarchy, and this vibrant energy is seamlessly reflected in the K-drama itself.

The HYYH plotline and references

The K-drama, deeply rooted in the BTS universe, draws heavily from the HYYH plotline and Save Me Webtoon, offering fans a plethora of references and nods to explore. From the songs featured to the mannerisms of the characters, the actors skillfully embody the real-life personalities of BTS members, capturing their essence down to the smallest details.

This series serves as a perfect reminder for fans missing BTS. The actors meticulously studied the BTS universe, its characters, and the members themselves, creating an immersive experience that resonates deeply with fans.

