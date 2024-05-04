Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and others beam with joy at Muhurat Pooja

The much-anticipated film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, has finally begun its journey as shooting commenced today. The cast shared a glimpse of the auspicious pooja ceremony on their Instagram handles, heightening the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Varun, Janhvi & Sanya are all smiles at Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Muhurat Pooja

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor delighted fans by sharing glimpses of the pooja ceremony marking the beginning of shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on her Instagram handle. The video captures heartwarming moments shared among the cast, including Janhvi, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, all adorned in traditional attire.

The film's producer, Karan Johar, and director, Shashank Khaitan, also graced the celebration. The post's caption read, "Love is about to take center stage! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s journey with their family begins today. Send love & blessings! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

Take a look:

Sanya shared a sneak peek of her first day on set through her Instagram stories, her radiant smile capturing the excitement of the moment perfectly. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

According to a source close to the project, as reported by Pinkvilla, "It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for, as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.”

Advertisement

The source also disclosed details about the shoot: "Apart from some international shoots, the journey on SSKTK begins with a schedule in Mumbai, followed by Rajasthan.”

Penned and directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his collaborations with Varun Dhawan in the Dulhania franchise and with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan himself. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Karan Johar's son Yash refuses to present him gift on his birthday; here's what happened next