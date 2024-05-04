Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Game 6 performance is now the talk of the NBA world. Apparently, Irving struggled in the first half. He shot poorly and only scored 2 points. Interestingly, in the crucial second half, Irving turned things around. He went off for 15 points on efficient shooting (5-of-7). IMPRESSIVE!

In Game 6 of the Lakers vs. Mavericks, Irving finished the game with a strong stat line: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Clearly, his second-half performance stood out in securing the win for the Dallas Mavericks and closing out the series.

Fellow teammate P.J. Washington was impressed by Kyrie Irving's performance. He praised Kyrie and referenced the late Kobe Bryant's legendary Mamba Mentality.

“Unbelievable. I mean, it's like 2k. He has a Mamba takeover. He was doing what he does. He's special. I'm just glad I'm on his team,” said Washington.

Note: The Mamba Mentality refers to Kobe Bryant's relentless work ethic, killer instinct, and win-at-all-costs mentality throughout his NBA career.

Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand now?

The Dallas Mavericks have secured a playoff spot. They are currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings. Mavericks' next challenge is the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. Luka Doncic remains the key for the Mavericks. His performance will be crucial if they want to advance further in the playoffs.

How did Kyrie Irving perform in the NBA 2023-2024 season?

Kyrie Irving's season was impacted by his vaccination status. Local vaccination mandates in some cities meant he couldn't play in away games for his then-team, the Brooklyn Nets. This resulted in him missing a substantial portion of the regular season.

Despite missing games, Kyrie could pull off good performances when he did suit up. Kyrie Irving was eventually traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2024. After the trade, he could play in all games and became a major figure alongside Luka Doncic.