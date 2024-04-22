Libra Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Libra Weekly Health Horoscope

Stick to a healthy, well-balanced meal that is full of vitamins and nutrients. You may start the week with exercise and enroll in a gym or yoga class. Deal with work-related stress in a professional setting exclusively. Seniors who have problems with their breath should be careful. It's a good time for surgery this week, according to the medical horoscope.

Libra Weekly Love Horoscope

Avoid being mean to the lover. In the middle of the week, you could plan a trip. For some women, family members may not agree with the partnership but deal with the pressure from their family in a polite way. This week, married women might conceive. Libra men will win over a lot of people at an event, and someone will likely ask them to marry them.

Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Your job will go well, and you might even get promoted. You will get more done this week if you work with other people. When you say things at work, be careful because someone could change what you say to make you look bad. Do what you're supposed to do and don't be afraid to take on new tasks.

Libra Weekly Business Horoscope

You're lucky to have a lot of money. All existing money problems between friends and family will be fixed, which brings in additional revenue. Long-overdue debts will be paid off, and businesspeople will be able to find new partnerships that will help their campaigns. It is lucky to buy gold this week, and you might even buy a house.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.