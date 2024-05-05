RIIZE to conclude 2024 fan-concert RIIZING DAY at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in September; check dates

RIIZE, a rookie boy group by SM Entertainment are still cementing their position in the competitive realm of K-pop. Earlier this year, they announced their first fan concert tour RIIZING DAY. On May 4, they commenced the world tour in Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium and will conclude it in September at Seoul’s KSPO Dome.

RIIZE unveils last concert date and venue for world tour RIIZING DAY

According to RIIZE’s announcement, September 14 and 15 will be the last concerts for RIIZE’s RIIZING DAY. The final events will take place at Seoul’s KSPO Dome.

For their first world tour, the group is set to make stops in nine major cities around the world. Starting from their home country on May 4 and 5, the seven-piece group will next visit Japan’s Tokyo on May 11 and 12.

On May 20, they are scheduled to grace the stage in Los Angeles. From there, they will be attending concerts in Hong Kong, China on June 1. On June 15, RIIZE will make a stop in Taiwan’s Taipei.

Next on July 14 and 20, they will hold concerts in Manila, Philippines, and Singapore respectively. In Thailand, the group is scheduled to perform on July 27 and 28. Indonesia’s Jakarta will be their next stop on August 31. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More cities will be revealed as they continue meeting fans all around the world, concluding their first fan-con tour in Seoul, while setting the stage ablaze once again.

More about RIIZE's latest activities

In accordance with their group’s name, RIIZE recently unveiled a self-titled album RIIZING. Released on April 29, it is their 1st mini album and features a total of five songs including Siren, Impossible, 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss.

For Impossible, 9 Days, and One Kiss, the group has unveiled cinematic music videos as well, which have been earning considerable praise from the fans.

As the group begins their global fan-con tour, they are expected to perform all the tracks from their recently released album, which is notably the same name as their tour RIIZING DAY.

More about RIIZE

RIIZE is a newly formed group by M Entertainment. Since their debut on September 4, 2023, the rookie boy band has been consistently making waves in the K-pop industry.

Their first single Get a Guitar also amassed impressive album sales and the dance challenge became a hot trend all over the social platforms.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What does BTS getting accused of sajaegi mean? Brewing news of Ministry of Culture’s investigation order explained