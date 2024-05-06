Elizabeth Banker And Jessica Biel To Join Hands For New Thriller The Better Sister

Elizabeth Banker and Jessica Biel will team up for the new Prime Video thriller, The Better Sister. While the series is still in works, it is said to be an adaptation of Alafair Burke’s 2019 novel of the same name. The show will see Biel playing Chloe, who has her life perfectly balanced with her husband and a teenage son. One day after Chloe’s husband is murdered, the family is shocked after learning of the suspect.

Banks takes on the role of Chloe’s sister, who is struggling in her life and is hardly able to meet ends.

Production of The Better Sister

Prime Video’s The Better Sister will hail from Regina Corrado and Olivia Milch, who, apart from being the showrunners, are also serving as the executive producers. Meanwhile, Craig Gillespie will direct the series. The head of Amazon Studios released a statement to announce the show officially to the audience.

The statement read, "Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, The Better Sister is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness. The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way, alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

It further stated, "The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke’s original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers."

Advertisement

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel will both act as producers on the show; while Banks will produce via Brownstone Productions, Biel will collaborate with Michelle Purple to produce via their banner, Iron Ocean Films.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Elizabeth Banks Movies As Actress Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel’s projects

Elizabeth Banks has a long history of working in the Hollywood industry but is popularly known for her characters in Hunger Games and The Lego Movie. The actress later landed a role like the one in the Pitch Perfect franchise, alongside Rebel Wilson and Call Jane.

Banks produced all of the Pitch Perfect films and directed the second installment. The actress is also known for directing the hit horror comedy Cocaine Bear and is set to star in the upcoming animated series Bedrock.

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel, too, had a good run in the industry and is nowhere near stopping. Biel, apart from playing the lead in The Better Sister, will be appearing in the Peacock series, The Good Daughter. The actress stepped in as an executive producer on the Hulu series Candy and has previously worked in shows like The Sinner and LimeTown.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Banks And Matthew Macfadyen To Star In The Miniature Wife? All We Know About The Peacock Dramedy