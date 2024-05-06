Patrick Mahomes Disappointed With Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s Tweet on NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes has had a busy past couple of weeks. He hosted his Foundation’s charity event, acted as a heel on WWE Monday Night Raw, went to Logan Paul’s Impulsive podcast show, and lastly to the Miami GP. However, the reigning and three-time Super Bowl MVP was active on X, formerly Twitter, to defend NBA point guard, Kyrie Irving, against his own teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Mahomes’ Response to Brown’s Kyrie Irving Tweet

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was in attendance for the playoff game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. Courtesy of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks knocked the Clippers out with a 114-101 scoreline.

Brown took it to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Watching Kyrie up close he really hoop like me fr" with a goat emoji. The tweet references a past story when Irving outclassed the Clippers’ Russell Westbrook after embarrassing him. The Chiefs’ QB didn’t like the tweet at all and replied with a GIF to show his disappointment. Brown calmed down the matter by replying “Chilllllll” with laughing emojis.

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ Prepare for 3-Peat

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Brown from the Arizona Cardinals who will be a great help since Rashee Rice is likely to miss half of the season due to his legal issues. The Chiefs drafted the fastest player in the league, Xavier Worthy, in the 2024 NFL draft. Brown and Worthy would be pairing up with Patrick Mahomes to achieve the Chiefs' goal.

The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice in a row and they can be the first team in the history of the NFL to complete a 3-Peat if they win it again in New Orleans. Mahomes has guaranteed the fans that he will bring the glory to the Arrowhead Stadium. Star TE Travis Kelce was also extended by the Chiefs on Monday making him the highest-paid tight end in the league.