Diljit Dosanjh in a brown shirt paired with a sleek black leather vest makes us want to say, ‘Tera ni mai lover’

Diljit Dosanjh, the multifaceted sensation from Punjab, has been carving his path to superstardom with his music, acting, and unmatched flair for fashion. With his recent portrayal of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic Chamkila, Diljit has become a cultural icon and shot to an unparalleled level of praise and admiration.

Apart from his art, the singer is also celebrated for his flamboyant style and impeccable fashion sense. Whether it’s interviews or concerts, Dosanjh’s fashion choices always make a statement.

Currently busy with his Dil-Luminati tour in Canada, Dosanjh hasn’t forgotten to serve looks amidst his packed schedule. The actor recently debuted a look that is as extravagant as it is pricey.

Diljit Dosanjh serves chill vibes in brown t-shirt and leather vest look

For this particular concert, the Jogi actor opted for a Lu'u dan brown t-shirt. His t-shirt is constructed of recycled mesh with a flocked monogram design, boasting a round neck, elongated sleeves, and straight hem for a contemporary twist. The slim fit of the t-shirt accentuated Dosanjh's physique.

Layering is a key to Diljit’s style, and he deftly added another dimension to his outfit donning a black leather vest jacket with pockets from the same brand. The jacket provided an element of ruggedness to his look and also a dynamic contrast.

Completing the outfit, the Good Newwz actor opted for black cargo pants, adding utilitarian flair to the look. The pants offered urban coolness and perfectly complemented the edgy vibe. The black color of the cargo pants allowed the focus to remain on a statement t-shirt and leather vest, while balancing the ensemble.

Diljit’s accessories

Now let’s take a closer look at the standout accessories of the artist that adorned his concert attire. Dosanjh opted for black leather gloves which added a hint of drama to his look. He elevated his leather vest jacket with a Chanel brooch which was a nod to luxury. He opted for a black turban, which is a symbol of his cultural heritage and personal style.

Completing the look with elegance, the Soorma actor adorned his neck with a pearl chain necklace. An exquisite time peace also gleamed on his wrist and complementing his ensemble was white sneakers. The crisp, clean aesthetic of the sneakers not only provided a stylish contrast to his outfit but also exuded coolness.

Diljit Dosanjh is setting a new bar every day, not only with his talent but also with his fashion. He is slowly reaffirming his status as a trendsetter, and as the Dil-Luminati tour continues to dazzle audiences across Canada, one thing is certain-Diljit Dosanjh’s fashion reigns show no signs of slowing down.

