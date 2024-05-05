5 statement earrings worn by Alia Bhatt that can be ultimate style companions to your traditional looks

Alia Bhatt is our Bollywood It-girl. When she is not making our hearts melt in movies, she is dominating the fashion scene, serving us looks that get us taking notes. The ambassador of the ‘clean-girl aesthetic’, when it comes to traditional dressing, Alia knows how to turn a trendsetting look.

She is often seen in elegant ethnic outfits matched with amazing accessories. It’s all about the details. And, her choice of statement earrings is a game-changer that can take your ethnic outfits to the next level of chicness. We picked the pairs that are just too stunning not to talk about.

Alia Bhatt rocks Geometric studs that stand out

Most of us regard stud earrings as a basic, everyday pair. However, Alia shows us that the right pair of studs can work wonderfully with a traditional saree, whether the occasion is formal or festive. For the Poachers promotional event in London, Alia donned a head-to-toe Sabyasachi look of a sumptuous black velvet saree, paired with strings cascading pearl necklaces and matching pearly black onyx studs. The all-black ensemble looked dignified and the studs added to its sophistication. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She chooses studs once again for her friend’s wedding, this time pairing it with a sunshine yellow Banarasi saree. Alia went for a unique, ornate stud made with icy green Columbian emeralds and natural diamonds.

These statement stud earrings are contemporary. They don’t weigh the look down yet stand out with understated elegance.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s eclectic emeralds are versatile and enigmatic

The Heart of Stone actress sported these enchanting emerald drop earrings with distinct styles. She paired her hot pink kurta with emerald danglers from Hanut. An intriguing pair that has an antique charm but also an artistic sensibility reflected in its design which is inspired by the Art Deco period.

For her olive green velvet saree, Alia went with regal earrings made of brilliant diamonds and enormous Russian emeralds. The striking emerald drop earrings can’t help but make a statement. But placing the pale green stones against the earthy olive tone of her saree gives this traditional outfit an ingeniously chic look.

Alia wears these two emerald drop earrings in very different ways. This goes to show just how versatile emeralds are and why it’s a must-have bijou.

Alia is the desi girl we love in ethnic essential jumkas

Alia gave us major Barbiecore in this pink chiffon saree while channeling the effervescent character of Rani from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She styled her vibrant hot pink saree with shoulder-kissing mixed metal danglers in oxidized gold and silver.

They add that extra oomph to her slinky saree. Honestly, you can’t go wrong jumkas. They are probably the only kind of earrings that have a song dedicated to them. Talk about a statement!

A great personal style with an eye for what’s next in fashion, when it comes to styling her traditional looks Alia Bhatt knows the power of accessories.

So, the next time you are looking to elevate the glam quotient of your ethnic look, take a cue from Alia and let your statement earrings do the talking!

Which of Alia’s statement earrings are your favorite? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday