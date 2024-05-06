‘Nobody Came to See Your A** Play’: Charles Barkley Furiously Reacts as Official Calls Technical Foul on Anthony Edwards

In a fiery post-game reaction, former NBA star and current analyst Charles Barkley unleashed a scathing critique against the official's decision to assess a technical foul on Anthony Edwards.

Following Edwards' layup during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, Edwards gave Reggie Jackson an intense stare, prompting the official to call a technical foul for what was perceived as taunting.

Barkley, known for his unfiltered commentary, lambasted the official's call on TNT's Inside the NBA, adamantly said, “Hey Mr. Official, nobody came to see your a** play. Stop giving taunting technicals in the game. Nobody came to see you. You give a kid a warning, you don’t call no taunting technicals in the playoffs. Don’t do that … for staring.”

Despite the controversial call and ensuing backlash, Edwards remained composed and dominated on the court, finishing with an impressive 43 points—setting a playoff career-high—as the Timberwolves triumphed over the Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1.

Charles Barkely Thinks Anthony Edwards ‘Is Here to Stay’

Following the Timberwolves' victory over the Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs second round, Charles Barkley made a striking five-word declaration about Anthony Edwards' standout performance.

Barkley, visibly impressed by Edwards' exceptional display on the court, emphasized his belief that the Timberwolves' rising star, known as "Antman," is not going anywhere before making a name for himself.

Edwards' stellar performance, where he scored an impressive 42 points on efficient shooting, showcased his immense talent and potential, leaving Barkley and the basketball world in awe of his skills.

The electrifying energy brought by Edwards' scoring prowess, complemented by his all-around contribution to the Timberwolves' victory, has not only earned him widespread recognition but has also ignited discussions about his future trajectory in the league.

As Edwards continues to break barriers and dominate on the court, his impact and growing reputation as a rising NBA star are becoming increasingly undeniable. With a good amount of time at his disposal, Ant’s rising would be worth watching.

