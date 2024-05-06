Travis Kelce Spotted Without Taylor Swift at Miami Grand Prix with Donald Trump and Zinedine Zidane in Attendance

After a lively weekend in Las Vegas, things seem to slow down between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The couple was not seen together at the second consecutive big event. They attended the charity event in Las Vegas hosted by the Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Four tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour were auctioned by his boyfriend Travis Kelce on the night of the event. The two couples went on a double date later as well. Since then, Swift and Kelce haven’t been spotted together.

Kelce’s Solo Adventures and Swift’s Reasons

Travis Kelce was spotted at the Kentucky Derby where he made a bet and went home richer. The tight end recently extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and became the highest-paid TE in the league. Kelce arrived at the Miami Grand Prix without his ‘Significant Other’ and enjoyed the event with his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. She'll be resuming her Eras Tour on May 9. She will set off the tour with a concert in France. Her preparations for the tour are the reason why she hasn't been seen with Travis Kelce. The three-time Super Bowl winner understands and supports Swift's profession and has founded his own company in her absence.

Celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix

The Chiefs’ star duo wasn’t the only big name who attended the GP in Miami. Donald Trump, Zinedine Zidane, and Camilla Cabello were other notable personalities at qualifying on Saturday.

NFL GOAT, Tom Brady, and Kendall Jenner were there to witness the Miami Grand Prix. Max Verstappen will begin in the pole position after winning the previous two segments of the event. Miami was lit up by Lionel Messi who dropped a record-breaking performance on Saturday night against the New York Red Bulls leading his team to a 6-2 victory.