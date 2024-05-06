Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal's THROWBACK PIC with Janhvi Kapoor goes viral; her childhood glimpse with Sara Ali Khan is hard to miss

Sharmin Segal was born into a family of filmmakers and started her journey in showbiz by being an assistant director for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and others.

The actress, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is friends with youngsters like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and these throwback pictures are proof!

Sharmin Segal’s old images with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are hard to miss

Sharmin Segal has become the talk of the town after she played the role of Alamzeb in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As we dug deep into her Instagram profile, we found several images of her vacationing with Milin actress Janhvi Kapoor.

In a picture that was shared years ago, the two stars can be seen sitting next to each other by the seashore. The young and cheerful Janhvi posed gleefully for the camera with her hand resting on Sharmin’s shoulders.

Describing her bond with Kapoor, the Malaal actress penned, "The reason this picture is so relevant to our relationship is because I don't think I have consumed as much fish in my life as we have consumed yellow tail in the 10 months that we spent together. Happy Birthday Papa John's. Love you Janu. #postmates4lyfe #abigail."

The Bawaal actress also acknowledged her post and commented, “I just saw this!!!!! I love youuuuuuu so cutie. miss you and miss LA w u.”

In another picture, the two actresses can be seen standing with Yash Singhal, looking stunning in all-black attires. Sharing more about that image, Sharmin wrote in captions, “I didn't come LA expecting to make so many friends let only encounter these 2 human beings who have come into my life and become such a big part of it. I don't know how to function without you'll. I don't have words to describe what you'll mean to me and how much I love you'll. #backpocket #ratty #mandir #ilpastiaodinners”

As we scrolled further, we unearthed a really cute memory of when little Sharmin and actress Sara Ali Khan spent their childhood together. The image shows the two stars laughing at a common joke when they were probably preschooler. “We were so little,” Sharmin captioned that cute image.

After her debut movie Malaal in 2019, Sharmin was also seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi.

