LeBron James once fans booted from Indiana Arena on November 27, 2019, during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (now Gainbridge Fieldhouse) in Indianapolis.

James, playing for the Lakers, led his team to a 124-116 victory over the Pacers. During the game's closing minutes (reportedly in overtime), James alerted the referee to a courtside section where two fans were allegedly harassing him.

James' complaint resulted in the officials approaching the fans and ultimately ejecting them from the arena. Reports suggest the fans hurled insults at James, possibly targeting his son, Bronny. This personal attack crossed a line and prompted James to get them removed.

LeBron James once called a fan ‘Courtside Karen’ in 2021

During a Los Angeles Lakers win against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James got into a verbal altercation with courtside fans. A particular fan, Juliana Carlos, became a focal point. Back-and-forth yelling was involved. Four fans, including Carlos, were ejected from the game.

James took to social media, calling Carlos "Courtside Karen" and posting a picture seemingly mocking her. However, he also stated he disagreed with their ejection.

Carlos gave her side of the story on social media . She claimed that the exchange wasn't as heated as portrayed and that her comments were playful.

LeBron James clapped back at another fan who called him ‘Cry Baby’

It was May 2023, Game 5 of the first-round NBA playoffs. Denver Nuggets were hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets were the defending champions. Thus, it was a high-stakes game for both teams.

Late in the game, the Lakers were trailing and frustrations were high. And, LeBron James was seen arguing with officials about a call. And, that's when a courtside Nuggets fan, a woman, allegedly called James a crybaby.

James, clearly agitated, walked over to the fan after the comment. He seemed to make a sudden movement or facial expression, startling the fan. Some reports say he pretended to lunge at her, while others describe it as a more subtle jump scare. The fan was visibly surprised but unharmed.

Next, LeBron James went back to his position on the court. And, the Nuggets ended up winning the game and eliminating the Lakers from the playoffs.