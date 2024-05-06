In 1993, James Jordan, Michael Jordan's father, was murdered while parked in his car. Two teenagers were convicted of the crime.

However, there’s a conspiracy theory connecting Michael Jordan's gambling debts to his father's tragic death that emerged after James Jordan's murder.

As per the speculations, Michael supposedly had a massive gambling debt and his father was somehow involved, perhaps holding something valuable for him. The theory suggests James' murder was a way to send a message to Michael or retrieve the valuables.

There's no evidence to support Michael having a crippling gambling problem at the time. The official investigation concluded it was a random robbery gone wrong. The perpetrators, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were childhood friends with a history of robbery. Additionally, Michael Jordan vehemently denied the rumors.

Well, this theory gained traction due to the timing. James Jordan's death coincided with Michael's sudden retirement from basketball shortly after. Some NBA fans suspected that the retirement was a secret suspension by the NBA due to his gambling habits.

For your information, Michael eventually returned to basketball and achieved one more three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. ICONIC!

Michael Jordan’s Gambling Habits: Overview

Michael Jordan and gambling have been a controversial pairing throughout his career. There's evidence of Jordan gambling even in high school, with stories of bets with his prom date and a signed check for a pool game loss.

In the past, Jordan often downplayed gambling as a "hobby." He'd gamble on anything, from cards with teammates to even Jumbotron races at the stadium. His gambling went beyond small wagers. There were reports of him playing with high rollers and accumulating debts in the hundreds of thousands. A famous instance involved a $57,000 check to a known gambler, which Jordan initially claimed was a business loan.

Despite the evidence, Jordan consistently denied having a gambling problem. The Last Dance documentary has also touched on MJ's gambling addiction.